Registration Now Open for 138th Audio Engineering Society International Convention in Warsaw, Poland

— FREE "Exhibits-Plus" Badge and premium "All Access" Badge registration is now available online for AES138 Convention —

New York, NY, March 4, 2015 — Registration is open for the AES 138th International Convention, being held in Warsaw, Poland, May 7 – 10, 2015, at the Sofitel Victoria Hotel. Hosted by AES 138th Convention co-chairs Bozena Kostek and Umberto Zanghieri, the convention is set to be the largest European gathering of audio industry professionals of the year. Attendees are encouraged to pre-register for their FREE “Exhibits-Plus” Badge, or opt for the premium “All Access” Badge at http://www.aes.org/events/138/registration/. AES Member and Student discounts apply.

Warsaw is home to a number of recording facilities, movie studios, broadcast and media production houses and more, while boasting a thriving music scene, from classical and jazz, to electronic music and more. This first-ever AES Convention in Poland will host a wide range of Tutorials, Workshops, Engineering Briefs and Paper Sessions covering a wide range of topics relevant to the professional audio industry. Topics of focus are slated to include Broadcast and Streaming, Game Audio, Live Sound, Networked Audio, Product Design, Recording and Production, Sound for Picture, and more. Additionally, the 138th Convention will mark the return of the highly popular Project Studio Expo (PSE) technology showcase, which provides participating companies with a chance to interface directly with interested end users and customers during the convention exhibition.



“Warsaw is a vibrant, modern, culturally rich city with an incredible history – especially in the arts and sciences, and I’m excited to bring the international audio community there to explore the latest scientific advances and best practices. Our excellent convention committee has put together another strong program of events, and I’m confident everyone who comes will have an extremely memorable experience. And this is a rare opportunity to build bridges between professionals and businesses that don’t often get a chance to interact. Every show seems to get better and better and this one will for sure be a home run.”

“The AES is once again excited to take our Convention to yet another new location with AES138,” stated AES Executive Director Bob Moses. “The strong program being put together by our co-chairs and committee members rightly complements the exhibition and other events being put on by our AES partners and sponsors. We look forward to bringing together the best presenters and attendees for a truly unique experience in Poland.”

Additional Registration, Travel, and Program information on the 138th AES International Convention in Warsaw is now available at http://www.aes.org/events/138/.

