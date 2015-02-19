CABSAT 2015 Exhibitor Preview from Harmonic

Visit Harmonic at CABSAT 2015, Hall 1, Stand B1-30

At CABSAT 2015, Harmonic, the worldwide leader in video delivery infrastructure, will showcase a comprehensive range of solutions that bring increased operational efficiencies and cost savings to broadcast and multiscreen production and delivery, while providing superior video quality on every screen.

Visitors can stop by the stand to see how Harmonic is transforming the future of video production and delivery through 4K Ultra HD, HEVC, and virtualized media processing technologies.

Highlighted Products and Technologies

Electra(TM) X Advanced Media Processor Family

At CABSAT 2015, Harmonic will showcase its fully converged platform for broadcast and OTT delivery of SD, HD, and Ultra HD (UHD) content. As the world's first encoder family to support graphics, branding, and playout functionalities, as well as industry-leading video quality and full-frame UHD live encoding, Electra(TM) X revolutionizes video delivery.

Featuring real-time encoding of SD, HD, and UHD media, integrated high-quality branding and graphics, and reliable transport stream playout, Electra X offers content and service providers market-leading video quality, unparalleled function integration, and increased operational flexibility in a cost-effective appliance.

The family includes the 1-RU Electra X2, ideal for all SD and HD media processing applications, and the 2-RU Electra X3, designed specifically for UHD encoding, supporting formats up to 2160p60 (HEVC Main 10). Powered by the Harmonic PURE Compression Engine(TM), the Electra X boosts video compression efficiency across an extensive range of formats and codecs -- including MPEG-2, AVC, and HEVC codecs -- over CBR, VBR, and ABR encoding schemes to support a broad array of devices from handhelds to UHD TV.

Contribution Over the Internet

Harmonic will showcase an end-to-end contribution and distribution solution for live events and news coverage at CABSAT 2015, featuring the company's ProView(TM) 8100 integrated receiver-decoder (IRD) and Ellipse(R) 3200 contribution encoder. When used together, Harmonic's Ellipse contribution encoders and ProView IRDs provide video content and service providers with a highly flexible and scalable solution for digital newsgathering, optimizing video quality, increasing bandwidth efficiency, and lowering operating expenses by offering support for 4:2:2 10-bit video encoding and decoding.

A key highlight will be Harmonic's Ellipse 3202 encoder, the industry's first DSNG encoder with an integrated modulator that supports both the new DVB Carrier ID (DVB-CID) standard for reducing interference between satellite signals and the new DVB-S2X specification for improving performance of DVB-S2 satellite digital broadcasting.

Spectrum MediaDeck(TM) With Polaris(TM) Playout Management Tools

Polaris(TM) is a new suite of playout management tools integrated with Harmonic's market-leading Spectrum(TM) media server family. Designed to address the full range of playout applications for broadcasters, the Polaris suite represents the company's first offering in the emerging media orchestration category, which is important as workflows consolidate and simplify, and video delivery becomes virtualized. The suite includes Polaris Advance integrated channel playout automation system, Polaris Live manual device control application, and Polaris Play channel-in-a-box (CIAB) automation software. The combination of Polaris Play with Polaris Live enables the Spectrum ChannelPort(TM) integrated channel playout system to fulfill both production and master control requirements for many live-to-air workflows. The resulting hybrid environment offers powerful and highly efficient integrated master control room (iMCR) capabilities, allowing users to switch between scheduled playout and manual playout of live events based on the schedule or on an ad hoc basis.

Throughout CABSAT 2015, Harmonic will highlight how deployment of the Spectrum MediaDeck(TM) integrated media server system with Polaris simplifies deployment and operation of the playout workflow while enabling users to reduce both capital and operating expenses.

