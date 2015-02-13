Cobalt Digital 2015 NAB Show Product Preview -- Booth N2722

Cobalt Digital at the 2015 NAB Show

At the 2015 NAB Show, Cobalt Digital will highlight 27 advancements in processing and convergence products across three of its primary product platforms -- the openGear(R)-compatible 2-RU high-capacity Modular Terminal Gear System, the Blue Box Group(TM) BBG-1000 line of 1-RU rack-mountable stand-alone systems, and the original Blue Box Group series of miniature throwdown converters. In various combinations, these products formulate many solutions required by broadcasters and content producers every day.

In keeping with the company's reputation for customer-driven engineering design and maximum manufacturing quality, the Cobalt Digital products being introduced at the 2015 NAB Show contain innovations in ancillary data processing, insertion, extraction, and monitoring; advancements in audio and video processing; and enhancements to DTV/MPEG and fiber-optic offerings.

Select New Cobalt Digital Products at the 2015 NAB Show

New openGear(R)-Compatible Cards

Cobalt Digital continually works to expand its already extensive product line. That includes building upon key product families to make them increasingly cost-effective, and space- and power-efficient. One major area of focus at the 2015 NAB Show will be on products that have evolved along with the openGear(R) standard. Examples of Cobalt Digital's evolutionary steps forward include:

openGear(R)-Compatible Modular Terminal Gear System

* The 9922-2FS dual-channel 3G/HD/SD-SDI framesync with audio and video processing features and a high-density footprint, allowing for 20 paths of signal synchronization in 2 RU.

* The 9960-TG2-REF1 dual-channel 3G/HD/SD-SDI test signal generator with "bouncing box" motion patterns, bi/tri-level sync output, and ancillary timecode generator.

* The 9980-CSC 3G/HD/SD-SDI color space converter that supports real-time RGB color correction for 1080p60 signals. The converter can be controlled over Ethernet with the popular OGCP-9000/CC control panel.

* The 9940-4x1-CS clean and quiet bypass router provides glitchless audio and video switching with a relay-protected output and GPI/O for monitoring and control.

Cobalt Digital is also bringing easy-to-use ancillary data tools to market with the 9950-EMDE-ANC data embedder/de-embedder and 9978-ANC-MON ancillary data monitor for end-to-end data transmission workflows.

Blue Box Group(TM) BBG-1000 Series

Each of the new products being launched for the openGear(R)-compliant platform will also be available in the popular BBG-1000 series, a line of desktop stand-alone enclosures that have front-panel controls and can be rack-mounted to provide up to three systems in 1 RU. Each box in the series supports the openGear DashBoard(TM) control and monitoring application, as well as Web GUI control and monitoring via an integrated HTML5 Web server.

Photo Link: www.wallstcom.com/Cobalt/CobaltDigital-BlueBox.png

Photo Caption: Cobalt Digital Blue Box SDI-to-HDMI Converter

Photo Link: www.wallstcom.com/Cobalt/CobaltDigital-BBG-1000Series.png

Photo Caption: Cobalt Digital Blue Box Group(TM) BBG-1000 Series

Quote:

"Cobalt Digital's development projects are based on specific technical requirements and customer applications gained from direct interaction with our staff. We pride ourselves on cost-effective innovations for both openGear and the Blue Box Group products and the resultant quality of our products."

-- Robert McAlpine, Executive Vice President, Sales and Marketing

About Cobalt Digital

Cobalt Digital Inc. designs and manufactures award-winning 3G/HD/SD conversion, throwdown, and multiviewer technology for the broadcast television environment. As a founding partner in the openGear(R) initiative, Cobalt offers a full range of openGear-compliant platforms as well as video and audio processing cards for closed-caption compliance, production trucks, master control, HD news, signal transport, audio loudness, and color correction. Cobalt's Blue Box Group(TM) line of interface converter boxes streamlines and simplifies a wide range of 3G/HD/SD conversion tasks. In addition, the company's multi-image display processors enable multiviewer capabilities in the most demanding studio and remote broadcasting environments. Distributed through a worldwide network of dealers, system integrators, and other partnerships, Cobalt Digital products are backed with a five-year warranty. More information is available at www.cobaltdigital.com.