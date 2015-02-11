EditShare and Object Matrix Partner on Media Production Workflow

Basingstoke, United Kingdom — February 10, 2015 — EditShare®, the technology leader in shared media storage and asset management solutions, today announced a new collaboration providing a unique integrated workflow with Object Matrix MatrixStore nearline and archive systems.

The EditShare-Object Matrix partnership streamlines media production workflows by utilising EditShare Flow and Shared Storage at the heart of capturing and managing assets, while utilising Object Matrix MatrixStore for nearline/preservation of content. Flow manages the movement of media between EditShare shared storage and Object Matrix vault and archive, providing total access to assets throughout the production cycle.

EditShare Managing Director Tara Montford comments on the new integration and technology partnership the two manufacturers have forged: “As our customers expand and develop the sheer volume of assets required for their projects, it becomes essential for EditShare to partner with like-minded developers to provide cost-effective options. Working with our friends at Object Matrix does exactly that, bringing together the best in nearline scalable solutions with the speed, resilience and diligence of our EditShare shared storage and Flow MAM platform.”

Nick Pearce, Object Matrix sales director, echoes the collaboration benefits the relationship offers users. “The combination of EditShare and Object Matrix is giving our customers the best of both worlds with guaranteed bandwidth for online storage with the peace of mind with resilient nearline/archive.”

The new technology partnership provides facilities a robust infrastructure to facilitate large-scale, collaborative media workflows. The combined solution features EditShare’s powerful yet cost-effective asset management Flow; EditShare XStream, Energy and Field shared storage solutions with advanced project sharing; and Object Matrix nearline and preservation systems. “EditShare’s Flow MAM platform is ideal for expanding the capabilities of third-party storage and archive systems like Object Matrix,” states Montford. “Flow adds a control layer, connecting systems across the production and post-production chain. It allows users to streamline the way they capture and manage content with smart technology to automate redundant tasks. The efficiency gains are tremendous and have a positive impact on the quality of projects and the team’s productivity.”

To learn more about the EditShare Object Matrix partnership and technology integration, visit the EditShare (J12) and Object Matrix stands (E50) during BVE.

About Object Matrix

Established in 2003, Object Matrix is the leading provider of integrated object based storage platforms to the media and entertainment industry. Its acclaimed product MatrixStore is trusted to ensure content is available, on demand, by global broadcasters, post production facilities, banks and telecommunications companies.



Object Matrix is a software company comprised of a team of storage industry and digital preservation experts. Together they share a vision for high levels of data security combined with intuitive user interfaces.

www.object-matrix.com

About EditShare

EditShare is the technology pioneer in networked shared storage and tapeless, end-to-end workflow solutions for the post-production, TV, and film industries. EditShare's ground-breaking products improve efficiency and workflow collaboration every step of the way. They include video capture and playout servers, high-performance central shared storage, archiving and backup software, media asset management, and Lightworks - the world's first three-platform (Windows/OS X/Linux) professional non-linear video editing application.

©2015 EditShare LLC. All rights reserved. EditShare® is a registered trademark of EditShare LLC. All other trademarks mentioned herein belong to their respective owners.

