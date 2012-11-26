RTBF Wows Election Viewers with Orad’s Augmented Reality and Video Wall

November 21, 2012 — Oradis pleased to announce that RTBF Belgium chose to take its recent election production to the next level by integrating Orad’s RealSet augmented reality, PowerWall 4K video wall display, and powerful on-air graphics into its production. The result is an impressive, captivating, and efficient election production.



“Not only were our viewers impressed with our election show coverage, the production was also well-received internally by all of our departments, including graphics, operations, technology, and engineering. We were very pleased with Orad’s efficiency and capabilities,”comments Cécile Gonfroid, technology and production managing director at RTBF.



Viewed by millions of Belgians, the RTBF election coverage offered attention-grabbing 3D scenes displayed on large video walls, as well as up-to-the-second charts and maps that accurately displayed tracked election data.



Orad’s election solutions are used by a wide range of broadcasters, including major networks in the US to cover the recent Presidential election. Orad’s production solutions are designed to aptly support election coverage by enabling broadcasters to display large quantities of complex election data accurately and in real time, with compelling 3D charts, interactive graphics and powerful virtual images of landmarks. Orad’s broadcast solutions are also used after the elections to help political analysts define the impact of the electoral results.



Click here to see a short clip of RTBF’s election broadcast.



About Orad Hi-Tec Systems

Orad Hi-Tec Systems is a world-leading provider of real-time 3D broadcast graphic, video server, and media asset management solutions including news, channel branding, sports production and enhancement, elections and special events, virtual studios, and virtual advertisement. Orad’s compelling solutions streamline production workflow, enhance viewer experience, and improve production value. Founded in 1993, Orad is a public company listed on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange (OHT). More information is available at http://www.orad.tv/.



For further information contact:

Orad Hi-Tec Systems Ltd

Ofir Benovici

Vice President Marketing

ofirb@orad.tv



####