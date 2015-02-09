AXON's SMART DVB makes Middle East debut at CABSAT 2015

At CABSAT 2015, 10-12 March (stand 1-20) broadcast infrastructure specialist Axon Digital Design will demonstrate its latest range of customizable monitoring and master control solutions and unveil SMART DVB, its new platform for live MPEG-2 and DVB transport stream reporting.

Optimum transport performance: SMART DVB

SMART DVB is a complete suite of tools to monitor, report and analyze live MPEG-2 and DVB transport streams. The SMART DVB suite enables owners and operators to ensure health, conformity and quality across the digital distribution chain and to drive performance at the highest level.

Monitoring & control: Cerebrum

Flexibility is essential in today’s broadcast environment, so where standard software delivers either the control or monitoring of broadcast devices, Cerebrum combines both applications. It delivers a customizable control and monitoring interface for a wide range of devices from different manufacturers - including routers, production switchers, servers, receiver decoders, multiviewers and waveform monitors - using either SNMP (Simple Network Management Protocol) or third party protocols.

Compliance recording: TRACS

Broadcasters worldwide are now legally obliged to provide recordings of their transmissions pretty much on-demand. Axon TRACS addresses this requirement by making video logging and compliance recording easy and cost-effective. With updated software, improved hardware and an extended range of features, TRACS brings unprecedented levels of efficiency and reliability to the whole process of transmission recording, storage and retrieval – enabling broadcasters to resolve disputes, maintain advertiser confidence, or assist support teams in identifying and fixing faults.

Modular signal processing: Synapse

Axon’s Synapse range provides modular AV signal processing for a broad range of mission-critical broadcast applications and includes multi-viewer, master control and routing options.

Visit our stand 1-20 at CABSAT for a guided tour of our product range.

