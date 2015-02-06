Cobham’s NanoVue HD Receiver Unveiled at CABSAT 2015

CABSAT 2015, Hall: 3, Stand: D3-31: Cobham, the RF specialist company, will feature its “NanoVue HD” receiver and “Solo 8” transmitter for the first time in the Middle East at CABSAT 2015.

With the NanoVue HD receiver, broadcast professionals can benefit from a high quality hand-held device to view, test and share HD video from airborne and terrestrially deployed transmitters.

Cobham’s NanoVue HD is a lightweight, on-site tool with extremely useful new functions for users who need to quickly collect and review HD feeds directly from virtually any platform. The unit includes a high-quality day/night viewing screen, on-board recording and faster, more secure IP connectivity for a multitude of off-site user functions.

The Solo 8 miniature transmitter supports dual high definition HD-SDI inputs and offers a 30 percent improvement in picture quality but maintains exceptionally low power consumption levels. The Solo 8 is fully compatible with Cobham’s NanoVue HD as are previous versions in the Solo range of transmitters.

