Vidcheck to Launch Adobe After Effects and Premiere Pro Vidapps at NAB 2015

NAB 2015 PREVIEW, Booth SL5421 – Vidcheck, a specialist supplier of automated quality control software with patented intelligent video and audio correction, will demonstrate the latest version of its Vidchecker and Vidfixer product suites. These have been extended to include a range of video applications (Vidapps) for Adobe After Effects and Premiere Pro, enabling users to easily check and automatically correct video and audio errors without leaving the Adobe environment.

File-based automated quality control (AQC) and correction is rapidly expanding. In the UK alone, 98 percent of post production companies use Vidcheck AQC to check the pre-delivery quality of file-based media.

Vidcheck’s core Vidchecker and Vidfixer AQC products are scalable from low-cost versions for post production to sophisticated Vidchecker/Vidfixer Grid systems, suitable for large enterprises. In addition to watch folder automation, Vidcheck’s API has been integrated into many MAM and workflow engine solutions across the industry for seamless addition of complex AQC into any workflow.

About Vidcheck

Vidcheck supplies class-leading software for automated quality control and automated correction of file-based media. Vidcheck personnel have unrivalled experience in the QC of file-based video, having been closely involved in this market from the start.

Vidcheck’s software comprise award-winning software-only automated quality control packages, providing a comprehensive check of the overall file, video and audio parameters in file-based media with intelligent correction of most common errors that can occur in the video and audio.

Currently in use with most major broadcasters and with content distributors, archive organisations and post production companies, Vidchecker and Vidfixer focus on checking the parameters and settings that people typically get wrong in preparation and exchange of file-based media between post production, distribution and broadcast.

Using the latest software technology, it automatically takes advantage of multi-core and multi-thread processors to process multiple files simultaneously and quickly.

