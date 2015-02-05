Early Registration Deadline Approaches (Thursday, February 5) for AES 57th International Conference on the Future of Audio Entertainment Technology

—Pre-Registration discount for attendees ends this Thursday for this premiere AES Hollywood Conference —



New York, NY, February 3, 2015 — The Early Registration deadline is rapidly approaching for the AES 57th International Conference, taking place on Friday, March 6–Sunday, March 8, 2015, in Hollywood, California. Attendees have until end of day Thursday, February 5, to take advantage of both AES member and non-member discounts on this first-of-its-kind Conference dedicated to the Future of Audio Entertainment Technology. Taking place at the world-famous TCL Chinese 6 Theatres on Hollywood Boulevard, the program of events will bring together professionals from all aspects of the audio entertainment industry to cover a variety of relevant topics and issues, including audio design for cinema, low-frequency management, immersive and 3-D audio, object-based workflow and more. Co-chairs Brian McCarty and Dr. Sean Olive have put together an insightful array of papers and workshops to be presented by leading names in the professional audio industry.

Leaders from top entertainment and technology providers set to appear include Auro3D, Avid, BBC, Bose, Dolby Labs, DTS, European Broadcast Union (EBU), NASA, ORF – Australian TV, Sony Pictures, Starz Entertainment, Telos Alliance, and more. Additionally, SMPTE – the Society of Motion Picture and Television Engineers – will serve as the Conference co-sponsor, and Louis Hernandez Jr. (Avid Chairman, President and Chief Executive Officer) will give the keynote speech on the opening day.

Topics slated to be covered at the AES 57th International Conference include:

- Acoustical design and performance of the modern motion picture theater

- Testing and alignment practices for cinemas

- Dialog intelligibility

- Playback of film as well as live event broadcasts in a cinema

- Immersive sound and psychoacoustics

- Reproduction of immersive sound in home theater applications

- Reproduction of multi-channel audio using lesser numbers of speaker locations

- Speech intelligibility and microphone design

- Production sound immersive audio recording

- Loudness control and OSHA/European Standards

- Lossless coding of immersive sound for low-bandwidth channels

- Immersive sound using headphone technologies

- Loudspeaker performance from all-in-one television receivers and sound bars

**Early Registration pricing is still available through February 5, and additionally-reduced rates apply for AES members.

For more information on the AES 57th Conference on The Future of Audio Entertainment Technology, as well as further Registration, Travel and Technical Program information, visit http://www.aes.org/conferences/57/.

