Eric Wyner Joins Top Management at Integrated Media Technologies

Former Sales Leader at NetApp, CA, EMC and IBM Named Senior VP/Gen. Mgr.

Eric Wyner, newly appointed Senior VP and General Manager of Integrated Media Technologies.

Eric Wyner, with over 25 years experience as sales leader at NetApp, CA Technologies, EMC and IBM, has been named Senior VP and General Manager of Integrated Media Technologies, Inc. (IMT), it was announced by Bruce Lyon, President and CEO. IMT was ranked #25 in Inc. Magazines list of the 500 fastest growing IT services companies in America.



"In my former positions in this industry, I've worked on several major projects with IMT and I was very impressed," Wyner commented. "I'm excited to be moving into this fast-paced, fast-growing organization. It's going to be a fun challenge to be a part of the next phase of growth and have an opportunity to team with Bruce and his other leaders in growing the company -- that's what I'm most excited about."



In his former sales leadership role at EMC and CA Technologies, Wyner was responsible for doubling revenues in his region. Achieving consistent 10 - 25% growth at NetApp, he is recognized throughout the IT industry as a top performer, innovator, and successful leader of ambitious sales organizations.



"At this critical juncture in IMT's growth, Eric is an incredible complement to the senior management team," stated Bruce Lyon, the company's co-founder, president and CEO. "He brings a wealth of knowledge and experience to help us grow our business. His proven sales leadership will have an immediate impact on the organization as we expand geographically throughout the country."



Wyner sums up his goals, "What I'm most eager about is to bring to IMT some of the best practices and strategic approaches to how we engage with clients and how we build organizations, develop as leaders and bring that to this environment. I'm passionate about helping clients to be successful with their business and technology goals. And now, I have the chance to take my 25 years of experience and apply it to an entrepreneurial environment, helping IMT move up to the next level."



ABOUT INTEGRATED MEDIA TECHNOLOGIES, INC. (IMT)

Integrated Media Technologies Inc. is a leading consulting and systems integrator for digital media, and information technology. The company offers scalable solutions to manage complex technology projects from end-to-end, including research, system analysis and design, technology selection and supply, testing, installation, training and support.



For more information, visit http://www.imtglobalinc.com

