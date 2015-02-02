MultiDyne(R) 2015 NAB SHOW EXHIBITOR PREVIEW -- Booth C7920

As part of its continuing efforts to "Harness The Power of Light" at the 2015 NAB Show, MultiDyne(R) will demonstrate the latest innovations in fiber-optic-based video and audio transport solutions for professional A/V and broadcast applications. A key highlight at the event will be new functionality and enhancements for the SilverBack(TM) family of camera-mounted fiber transport solutions to support all types of HD, Ultra HD, and 4K productions.

NEW!! SilverBack 4K5(TM) Fiber-Optic System for 4K Quad-Link 3G Camcorders

At the 2015 NAB Show, MultiDyne(R) will showcase an expanded line of SilverBack 4K(TM) camera-mounted fiber transport solutions, which now support any existing 4K camera. The new SilverBack 4K5(TM) enables users to broaden the range of their existing 4K cameras by converting any quad-link 4K camcorder to a 4K live fully systemized camera, connected to a base station with a single fiber cable.

The SilverBack 4K5 provides a full-bandwidth fiber-optic link between any quad- or dual-link 4K camera and the truck, control room, or "video village" position. By putting all of the signals needed for multicamera 4K/UHD TV production onto a single tactical or SMPTE hybrid fiber cable, the system ensures robust, trouble-free connectivity, whether used in the studio or at a remote location.

NEW!! Mini eXchange Series Compact Converters

At the 2015 NAB Show, MultiDyne(R) will introduce a new line of highly affordable, compact, and portable signal conversion modules called the Mini eXchange Series. The Mini eXchange Series compact converters feature a small, flat-form factor that facilitates easy installation behind a monitor, in the back of a rack, or directly on a camera rig. Each module is dedicated to a specific application, with the first models supporting HD-SDI-to-HDMI and HDMI-to-SDI conversion. Other format converters will be available in the future.

All Mini eXchange Series compact converters are covered by MultiDyne's renowned 7-year warranty and a "no questions asked" replacement policy. In addition, they come standard with a universal power supply that includes international plug connections for global use and can run off battery power, if required.

SilverBack 4K(TM) Camera-Mounted Fiber Transport for 4K Productions

The MultiDyne(R) SilverBack 4K(TM) is a powerful family of camera-mounted fiber transport solutions that supports the creation and distribution of 4K/UHD digital television content. Utilizing SilverBack 4K, users can seamlessly transmit any camera signal -- including Ultra HD video, HD-SDI video, audio, intercom, control data, GPIOs, tally, and power -- over a single hybrid copper and fiber cable.

The SilverBack(TM) family now includes five models: the new SilverBack 4K5(TM), the flagship SilverBack-II(TM); the SilverBack-II-L for multicamera production; the SilverBack-II 4K-L, a feature-rich model that includes Ethernet support and a video option for viewfinder or monitor viewing in the field, enabling any 4K camera to be used as part of a multicamera Ultra HD shoot; and the SilverBack II-4K, a low-cost model without the viewfinder/monitor viewing option, designed to support traditional film-style productions. Ultra HD support can be added to any existing SilverBack system through a simple upgrade, enabling customers to deliver a state-of-the-art 4K television experience cost-effectively.

SilverBack-II(TM) With JUICE Camera-Mounted Fiber Transport Solution

The MultiDyne(R) SilverBack-II with JUICE is a cost-effective, camera-mounted fiber transport solution capable of transmitting any camera signal, including HD-SDI video, audio, control data, GPIOs, tally, and power over a single hybrid fiber and copper cable without relying on local power or batteries. Featuring an elegant, compact case measuring just over one inch thick, the SilverBack-II with JUICE eliminates operator fatigue in the field by providing users with a lightweight, remote powering system that can be seamlessly integrated onto any camera.

Ideally suited for news, sports, ENG, D-SNG, OB, and multicamera studio applications, the SilverBack-II with JUICE can transport SDI video up to 3G HD-SDI uncompressed with embedded or separate program audio. A return video option also supports up to 3G HD-SDI video for viewfinder or monitor viewing in the field. In addition, the unit enables operators to achieve camera control/RCP paint functions through one of the three available data channels. An additional back channel is available for camera sync or genlock.

4K-4000 Fiber-Optic Transport System

Also on display at the 2015 NAB Show will be the MultiDyne(R) 4K-4000 fiber-optic transport system. Designed to address the tremendous data requirements involved with delivering 4K/UHD digital television, the 4K-4000 enables users to transport a 4K signal over one single-mode fiber. The cost-effective unit is portable or rack-mountable, offering users a high degree of flexibility. There is also a card version for the openGear(R) platform with SNMP management and redundant power.

BullDog(TM) Field Fiber Transport System

The MultiDyne(R) BullDog(TM) is a rugged field-based fiber transport system that packs a wide range of functionality into a compact package. In addition to demonstrating the standard compact version at the 2015 NAB Show, MultiDyne will highlight two larger-sized units that pack even more functionality into a rugged and compact form factor.

Using the BullDog, camera operators can significantly extend the transmission distance of multiple camera signals, including HD-SDI video, audio, intercom, control data, Ethernet, GPIOs, tally, and power. In addition to transporting any camera signal over a single fiber cable, the BullDog can efficiently transport up to eight HD-SDI signals in any direction.

Company Overview:

For more than 30 years, MultiDyne(R) has been a leading provider of innovative video and fiber-optic-based transport systems for the broadcast, cable, satellite, production, digital cinema, pro A/V, and a variety of other markets that produce and distribute video. MultiDyne's fiber-optic transport systems for video, SDI, 3G HD, DVB/ASI, VGA, DVI, HDMI, audio, AES, Ethernet, data, CATV, as well as the company's other broadcast accessories are used worldwide by such industry leaders as ABC, CBS, NBC, CNN, RAI, BBC, and the U.S. Department of Transportation. MultiDyne provides a seven-year warranty on its core product line. For more information, call MultiDyne at 1-877-MULTIDYNE or 1-516-671-7278, visit the company's website at www.multidyne.com, or send an email to sales@multidyne.com.

