New Quantum Solutions Integrate the Cloud Into Multi-Tier, Hybrid Storage Architectures for Demanding Data Workloads

Q-Cloud Offerings Enable Customers to Tailor Cloud to Their Environments, with No Changes to Existing Applications or Processes

SAN JOSE, Calif. -- Jan. 27, 2015 -- Quantum Corp. (NYSE: QTM) today announced three new solutions that integrate the cloud into multi-tier, hybrid storage architectures for demanding data workloads. Rejecting the generic one-size-fits-all approach common among many other cloud offerings, the new Q-Cloud(TM) solutions enable customers to leverage Quantum's intelligent data management software to store data in the cloud when it makes the most sense for a given workflow or application. Q-Cloud Archive and Q-Cloud Vault incorporate the power of the public cloud as an off-site tier within a Quantum StorNext 5 workflow environment, while Q-Cloud Protect for AWS enables customers using Quantum's DXi(R) deduplication appliances to replicate data to the Amazon Web Services (AWS) cloud. With all three offerings, customers can realize the full benefits of the cloud without having to make changes to existing applications or processes.

Finally, a Way to Integrate Cloud with Existing Workflows: http://youtu.be/tBKh1wNqqBI

Today's Cloud: Compelling Advantages but Limited Adoption in Demanding Workflows

By providing advantages such as shifting capital expense to operating expense, reducing management time and enabling users to scale up or down as needed, the cloud is clearly transforming traditional IT strategies. However, the cloud has played a limited role for organizations with complex, data-intensive workflows -- for example, capturing and evaluating satellite images, producing and distributing high-resolution video, and collecting and analyzing network traffic for cybersecurity defense. These demanding workflows require reliable, secure, high-performance infrastructure that is tightly integrated with applications -- which most cloud offerings don't provide. In addition, the inherent latency of the cloud and the significant costs that can arise in accessing large amounts of data in the cloud create challenges for customers in managing what data is stored there.

The Power of Quantum's Multi-tier, Hybrid Approach

Taking into account both the benefits and challenges of the cloud, Quantum's approach is to enable customers to combine public cloud storage with on-premise storage in a multi-tier, intelligently managed, application-centric architecture. Rather than treat the cloud as a passive repository or the answer to all needs -- as is common among many providers -- Quantum integrates the cloud as an active tier in a hybrid storage infrastructure driven by application requirements. This comprehensive approach provides customers with an optimal mix of performance, access, scale and efficiency and is the basis for not only today's Q-Cloud announcements but also innovative new cloud offerings Quantum is currently developing.

Q-Cloud Archive and Q-Cloud Vault: Easy, Flexible and Reliable

Q-Cloud Archive and Q-Cloud Vault are public cloud storage services delivered by Quantum, with Q-Cloud Archive providing fast, on-demand access to data in the cloud and Q-Cloud Vault offering "cold storage" for long-term data retention and disaster recovery. Key features and benefits beyond general cloud advantages include:

* Full integration as a tier in StorNext 5-managed workflows, with automated, policy-based data movement

* No additional hardware, separate applications or programming needed

* Agility in addressing changing workload demands

* Reliability of global public cloud infrastructure

* Straight-forward pricing and billing directly from Quantum

* Secure, encrypted data in transit and at rest

* Quantum world-class service and support

StorNext(R) customers can also use Q-Cloud Archive and Q-Cloud Vault in conjunction with Quantum's Lattus(TM) extended online storage, including moving data from a Lattus object storage technology-based private cloud on premise to Q-Cloud.

Q-Cloud Protect for AWS: Extending DXi Data Protection to Amazon Cloud

Offered as a subscription service through the Amazon Marketplace, Q-Cloud Protect for AWS enables customers to replicate from either a physical or virtual DXi appliance on premise to a virtual DXi instance in the AWS cloud. Key features and benefits include:

* Easy access to the Amazon public cloud and its benefits, with no changes to applications or processes

* Cost savings enabled by the most efficient method of data deduplication

* Support for U.S. federal government customers using AWS GovCloud

* Secure, encrypted data in transit and at rest

Availability

Q-Cloud Archive is available immediately in the Americas, EMEA and APAC, while Q-Cloud Vault will be available in the second half of this year. Q-Cloud Protect for AWS will be available next quarter.

Supporting Quotes

* John Stevens, Director of Engineering, MTI Film

"One of the main reasons we chose Quantum's Lattus extended online storage as the foundation for our private cloud was the intelligent data management provided through its seamless integration with StorNext. By adding a public cloud tier also managed by StorNext, Quantum gives us the ability to drive even greater efficiencies in our content workflows."

* Jason Kranitz, Vice President of Sales, Integrated Media Technologies Inc.

"With Q-Cloud Archive and Q-Cloud Vault, customers get the benefit of StorNext 5 being both workflow-guided and tier-aware. This is key to leveraging the cloud where it makes sense and in the most effective way possible, particularly in highly demanding data environments."

* Dave Simpson, Senior Analyst, Storage, 451 Research

"It's important to view the cloud as another storage tier option rather than a place where all data should reside. That's the approach Quantum has taken, building on its expertise in managing and protecting data within and across storage tiers. In addition, the new Q-Cloud offerings enhance the value that both StorNext and DXi provide, not only to existing Quantum customers but also to other users that have been hesitant about incorporating the cloud."

* Geoff Stedman, Senior Vice President, StorNext Solutions, Quantum

"Effective data management is about putting data in the right place at the right time with the right technology, guided by a customer's workflow or application. That's why we designed our new Q-Cloud solutions to be deployed in broader, intelligently managed hybrid architectures that enable customers to optimize the use of both on-premise and cloud storage in the most efficient and cost-effective way possible."

Additional Resources

* For more about Quantum's Q-Cloud solutions: www.quantum.com/solutions/cloud-services/index.aspx

* Read Bassam Tabbara's blog on how the cloud is transforming traditional data centers: http://qntm.co/QCloudInnovation

* View a SlideShare deck describing Q-Cloud Archive: www.quantum.com/qcloudarchiveslideshare

About Quantum

Quantum is a leading expert in scale-out storage, archive and data protection, providing solutions for capturing, sharing and preserving digital assets over the entire data lifecycle. From small businesses to major enterprises, more than 100,000 customers have trusted Quantum to address their most demanding data workflow challenges. With Quantum, customers can Be Certain(TM) they have the end-to-end storage foundation to maximize the value of their data by making it accessible whenever and wherever needed, retaining it indefinitely and reducing total cost and complexity. See how at www.quantum.com/customerstories.

###

Quantum, the Quantum logo, Be Certain, DXi, Lattus, Q-Cloud and StorNext are either registered trademarks or trademarks of Quantum Corporation and its affiliates in the United States and/or other countries. All other trademarks are the property of their respective owners.

"Safe Harbor" Statement: This press release contains "forward-looking" statements. All statements other than statements of historical fact are statements that could be deemed forward-looking statements. Specifically, but without limitation, statements relating to 1) benefits and value to customers from using Quantum's Q-Cloud solutions, including Q-Cloud Archive, Q-Cloud Vault and Q-Cloud Protect for AWS, 2) customer demand for and Quantum's future revenue from such solutions, 3) the availability of such solutions and 4) Quantum's plans for future products and solutions, are forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Safe Harbor. All forward-looking statements in this press release are based on information available to Quantum on the date hereof. These statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause Quantum's actual results to differ materially from those implied by the forward-looking statements. More detailed information about these risk factors are set forth in Quantum's periodic filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including, but not limited to, those risks and uncertainties listed in the section entitled "Risk Factors," in Quantum's Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission on November 7, 2014 and in Quantum's Annual Report on Form 10-K filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission on June 6, 2014, especially those risks listed in this section under the headings "Our operating results depend on a limited number of products and on new product introductions, which may not be successful, in which case our business, financial condition and operating results may be materially and adversely affected." Quantum expressly disclaims any obligation to update or alter its forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by applicable law.