Clear-Com Pulls Out All The Stops For New Non Stop Production Facility

Buenos Aires-based Non Stop Productions, a TV production and audio-visual services company serving the Spanish-American market for major production and distribution companies worldwide, has equipped its newest production facility with a variety of Clear-Com(r) intercom and IP communications equipment, based around the Eclipse-Median digital matrix system.



"The technologies in our studios and facilities are the highest quality available, and Clear-Com was chosen for the confidence we have had in their products over the past 12 years that we've been using them," said Jose Lobo, Technical and Operations Manager for Non Stop Productions. "This is especially true when it comes to after-sales service through our local dealer Broadcast Video Solutions [BVS] of Buenos Aires."



Non Stop's system includes an Eclipse-Median 32 digital matrix frame, nine ICS-1008E panels, seven I-1210E panels, one V24PDX5Y-IP panel, two TEL-14 telephone interfaces, an HME DX210 two-channel wireless intercom with wired interface and a variety of beltpacks and support equipment.



"For Non Stop Productions, quality is of paramount importance," said Joquebed Colin Lugo, Sales Engineer for Latin America at Clear-Com. "The faith that they put in Clear-Com intercom and communications solutions is a testament to the quality, reliability and usability that we bring to media organizations all over the world. We look forward to continuing our long relationship with Non Stop for years to come."



Non Stop is also integrating its new Eclipse system with Concert over its IP network. The connection between systems is enabled via the IVC-32 IP card which offers high performance and low latency audio connections. Enabled by Clear-Com's I.V.Core technology, each IVC-32 high density card delivers a total of 32 IP-channel(or 32 port) connections, making it the best value IP frame card on the market.



"What we really like about the system is its IP capabilities and virtual panels," continues Lobo. "Being able to use Concert with the Eclipse gives us the intercom reach and functionality anywhere we need it at Non Stop."



