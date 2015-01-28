EditShare Ships Geevs 7 Video Server for Post, Broadcast and Sports

Boston, MA — January 27, 2015 —EditShare®, the technology leader in shared media storage and end-to-end tapeless workflow solutions, today announced the release of version 7 of its Geevs range of ingest and playout video servers. Geevs 7 adds a host of new features including enhanced integration with EditShare’s shared storage and Flow media asset management solutions.

Tara Montford, EditShare’s managing director, comments, “This release marks a significant milestone in EditShare's strategy to provide resilient and collaborative solutions that simplify our customers’ workflows. Geevs 7 exemplifies this philosophy and expands our ability to provide completely integrated EditShare workflow solutions.”

Geevs Broadcast Servers have a long history of success within a wide range of demanding workflows including newsroom scheduling, live sports with instant replay, and multi-camera studio ingest. With over 1,000 channels deployed on-air and unrivalled integration with third-party solutions, Geevs servers offer broadcast and post-production facilities real benefits and return on investment.

Geevs 7 New Features

Geevs 7 provides a host of increased functionality and features for the standard Geevs Client license:

Playback and recording of channels across multiple Geevs servers from a single client

Descriptive markers while recording for fast content tagging

Channel Viewer and Administrator interface redesign

Local playback of clip files for reduced network bandwidth

“Record Local and Push” option adds recording resilience on slow networks

Application-specific updates for Geevs options include:

New short-cut key for camera and marker selection in Geevs Studio MC

NLE sequences can now be imported into Geevs Live for instant playback

Direct timecode entry for fast, precise review and playout in Geevs Sports

Also fundamental to the Geevs 7 release is deeper integration across the EditShare product line.

Enhanced integration with EditShare's Flow media asset management platform includes the ability for Geevs to generate AirFlow-compatible H.264 proxy files, allowing immediate web-based access to recorded media

Quality of Service integration with EditShare shared storage reserves bandwidth for Geevs ingest and media playback

For full details on the Geevs 7 release, please visit the EditShare website at:http://www.editshare.com/products/geevs.

About EditShare

EditShare is the technology pioneer in networked shared storage and tapeless, end-to-end workflow solutions for the post-production, TV, and film industries. EditShare's ground-breaking products improve efficiency and workflow collaboration every step of the way. They include video capture and playout servers, high-performance central shared storage, archiving and backup software, media asset management, and Lightworks - the world's first three-platform (Windows/OS X/Linux) professional non-linear video editing application.

©2015 EditShare LLC. All rights reserved. EditShare® is a registered trademark of EditShare LLC. All other trademarks mentioned herein belong to their respective owners.

