EditShare Ships Geevs 7 Video Server for Post, Broadcast and Sports
Boston, MA — January 27, 2015 —EditShare®, the technology leader in shared media storage and end-to-end tapeless workflow solutions, today announced the release of version 7 of its Geevs range of ingest and playout video servers. Geevs 7 adds a host of new features including enhanced integration with EditShare’s shared storage and Flow media asset management solutions.
Tara Montford, EditShare’s managing director, comments, “This release marks a significant milestone in EditShare's strategy to provide resilient and collaborative solutions that simplify our customers’ workflows. Geevs 7 exemplifies this philosophy and expands our ability to provide completely integrated EditShare workflow solutions.”
Geevs Broadcast Servers have a long history of success within a wide range of demanding workflows including newsroom scheduling, live sports with instant replay, and multi-camera studio ingest. With over 1,000 channels deployed on-air and unrivalled integration with third-party solutions, Geevs servers offer broadcast and post-production facilities real benefits and return on investment.
Geevs 7 New Features
Geevs 7 provides a host of increased functionality and features for the standard Geevs Client license:
- Playback and recording of channels across multiple Geevs servers from a single client
- Descriptive markers while recording for fast content tagging
- Channel Viewer and Administrator interface redesign
- Local playback of clip files for reduced network bandwidth
- “Record Local and Push” option adds recording resilience on slow networks
Application-specific updates for Geevs options include:
- New short-cut key for camera and marker selection in Geevs Studio MC
- NLE sequences can now be imported into Geevs Live for instant playback
- Direct timecode entry for fast, precise review and playout in Geevs Sports
Also fundamental to the Geevs 7 release is deeper integration across the EditShare product line.
- Enhanced integration with EditShare's Flow media asset management platform includes the ability for Geevs to generate AirFlow-compatible H.264 proxy files, allowing immediate web-based access to recorded media
- Quality of Service integration with EditShare shared storage reserves bandwidth for Geevs ingest and media playback
For full details on the Geevs 7 release, please visit the EditShare website at:http://www.editshare.com/products/geevs.
About EditShare
EditShare is the technology pioneer in networked shared storage and tapeless, end-to-end workflow solutions for the post-production, TV, and film industries. EditShare's ground-breaking products improve efficiency and workflow collaboration every step of the way. They include video capture and playout servers, high-performance central shared storage, archiving and backup software, media asset management, and Lightworks - the world's first three-platform (Windows/OS X/Linux) professional non-linear video editing application.
©2015 EditShare LLC. All rights reserved. EditShare® is a registered trademark of EditShare LLC. All other trademarks mentioned herein belong to their respective owners.
