RED EXPANDS GLOBAL SUPPORT WITH AUTHORIZED RENTAL HOUSES & DEALERS

RED Digital Cinema carefully selected Authorized Dealers to create a support network extension in a variety of genres including stills, cinema, broadcast, inflight videography, television and more. Customers can experience services such as: product demos, technical assistance, product purchases, and mail-in/drop-off for repair services.



New locations service areas and companies include the UK (CVP and WTS Broadcast), the Asia Pacific region (Seika DI, DVInside), North America(Aerial Media Pros, Omega Broadcast Group, Samy's Camera), Russia (Feel Systems Company, JC Group), Denmark (Goecker A/S) and Norway (Interfoto).



In addition, RED now has over 80 Authorized Rental House locations worldwide including countries such as: Belgium, Bulgaria, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, Spain, Sweden, the Netherlands, the UK and the US.



All locations have met the necessary requirements to become an Authorized Rental House including a minimum inventory level of RED cameras as well as an in-house technical staff with a confirmed intimate knowledge and experience with RED product. This program ensures that customers of these Authorized Rental Houses get the best possible service when choosing RED.



For more information on RED's Authorized Dealers and Rental Houses, visit www.RED.com/locations. If you are interested in becoming part of the Authorized Dealers or Rental Houses, please submit a request to RED's support form at support.RED.com



For any press related questions please contact Denise Williams denise@bubblesqueak.co.uk for US enquiries.