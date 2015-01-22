AJA Boosts Support for Telestream Wirecast with Release of New v12.1 Software for KONA and Io

Expanded Range of AJA Products Support Wirecast 5.x and 6.x Releases With Multi Channel HD Inputs and More

Grass Valley, CA (January 22, 2015) -- With the release of its new KONA and Io v12.1 Software, AJA Video Systems has dramatically extended support for Telestream Wirecast 5.x and 6.x with multi-channel HD inputs or 4K/UltraHD support on both Windows and Mac OS X. AJA's new Wirecast Plug-in replaced the previously released limited version, and now offers support for a range of AJA hardware products extended to include: Io XT, Io 4K, KONA LHi, KONA LHe Plus, KONA 3G and KONA 4, offering more flexibility to Wirecast users. The new AJA Wirecast Plug-in is included in the v12.1 Software for KONA and Io available as a free download here: https://www.aja.com/en/support

“The latest AJA v12.1 software for KONA and Io products adds a new Wirecast plug-in that complements the newest features in the latest Wirecast release,” said Nick Rashby, president, AJA Video Systems. “The new plug-in includes a new AJA Multi Input Config Panel allowing Wirecast users to easily set up their AJA input devices on either the Mac or Windows platform.”

“We’re excited that AJA has extended support for Wirecast to nearly all of the products in their KONA and Io lines, offering a broad range of flexible hardware options to our customers,” said Tom Prehn, Wirecast product manager, Telestream. “AJA’s longstanding reputation for reliability and performance makes their products ideal workflow companions for Wirecast live video streaming productions.”

For more information about AJA’s KONA and Io families of products, please visit: https://www.aja.com/en/products

About Wirecast

Wirecast from Telestream is a live video streaming production tool that allows Mac and Windows users to create live or on-demand broadcasts for the web. Wirecast works like a video switcher, controlling real-time switching between multiple live video cameras, while dynamically mixing in other source media, such as QuickTime movies, music, audio and slides to create professional broadcast productions for live or on-demand distribution on the web.

About AJA Video Systems, Inc.

Since 1993, AJA Video has been a leading manufacturer of video interface technologies, converters, digital video recording solutions and professional cameras, bringing high-quality, cost-effective products to the professional, broadcast and post-production markets. AJA products are designed and manufactured at our facilities in Grass Valley, California, and sold through an extensive sales channel of resellers and systems integrators around the world. For further information, please see our website at www.aja.com.

