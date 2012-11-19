24 TV Turkey Studios Come to Life with Orad’s PowerWall Video Wall Technology

November 19, 2012 — 24 TV Turkey chose Orad’s on-air graphics and studio solutions to create two news studios. With Orad’s solutions, 24 TV can provide the illusion of a large studio environment where the presenter can use every square inch to present the news show. Following the vision of 24 TV Executive Editor and respected anchorman Mr. Yigit Bulut, its choice of a complex, multi-display LED wall-based design was an easy pick thanks to Orad’s PowerWall enterprise broadcast graphic solution.



Offering up to 16 video outputs and 16 video inputs within a single box, combined with a powerful graphics engine, 24 TV now offers immense visuals either wide or close-up, without any pixelization.



According to 24 TV’s Creative Director Sertac Gegin, “With its easy-to-use yet powerful interfaces, Orad proved to be an excellent choice for creating the spectacular look for our new studios. We managed to get brilliant results, merging together our graphic artist’s touch designs and dynamic information on screen.”



High-resolution videos, real-time weather, finance and news data flowing through every corner transform both studios into a hub of multipurpose news presentation. Thanks to its unparalleled performance and relability, Orad’s PowerWall technology is on air 24/7, driving a total of 14 LED displays scattered around the studios to provide an exciting experience for the audience.



“We were very ambitious about creating a display-based studio and the number of the displays we wanted to use. Orad’s enterprise broadcast graphic solutions helped us move the technical limitations out of our way so that our creative team could focus on the best possible set design. Such a powerful system with minimum hardware components, lowering all kinds of maintenance and operational expenses, is the other key reason for adopting Orad’s technology,” comments Mr. Erdal Yayla, CTO, 24 TV.



Click here to see a short clip of 24 TV’s production.



