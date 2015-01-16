Sonnet Technologies 2015 NAMM Show Product Preview

Co-exhibiting With Corning Cable Systems in Hall A, Booth 6798

Sonnet Technologies at the 2015 NAMM Show:

xMac(TM) Pro Server

At the 2015 NAMM Show, Sonnet will feature the Avid Qualified xMac(TM) Pro Server, its innovative rackmount solution with built-in Thunderbolt(TM) 2-to-PCI Express(R) (PCIe(R)) expansion for the new Mac Pro(R). The xMac Pro Server securely mounts the computer horizontally inside a specially designed 4U modular enclosure, connects three PCIe slots via Thunderbolt 2 technology, and provides space to install additional equipment in two 5.25-inch mobile rack bays. The xMac Pro Server was designed so that it can be used comfortably in noise-sensitive environments, using dual ultra-quiet, temperature-controlled, variable-speed fans to cool the installed cards. By supporting every Thunderbolt-compatible PCIe card available, the xMac Pro Server enables audio-video professionals to use the high-performance PCIe cards they need with the latest Mac Pro, which lacks its own PCIe expansion slots. Through the installation of optional Mobile Rack Device Mounting Kits into the xMac Pro Server, users may easily connect storage expansion devices such as hard drives and SSDs to the Mac Pro.

Image Caption: Sonnet xMac(TM) Pro Server Thunderbolt(TM) 2-to-PCI Express(R) (PCIe(R)) Expansion System and 4U Rackmount Enclosure for New Mac Pro(R) Computers, Shown With Optional Mobile Rack Device Mounting Kit

xMac(TM) mini Server

Sonnet's award-winning xMac(TM) mini Server mounts a Mac(R) mini inside a specially designed 1U rackmount enclosure and connects two PCIe(R) slots via a Thunderbolt(TM) 2 port, enabling users to harness the power of a full-size pro digital audio interface, DSP accelerator, video capture and processing, FireWire(R), and RAID controller cards. The latest generation xMac mini Server combines the best of the previous models, adds a Thunderbolt 2 interface, provides an auxiliary power connector for cards such as the AVID Pro Tools|HDX, and is the quietest model yet.

Image Caption: Sonnet Technologies xMac(TM) mini Server

Echo(TM) Express Thunderbolt(TM) 2-to-PCI Express(R) Cards (PCIe(R)) Expansion Systems

Sonnet's award-winning and versatile Echo(TM) Express family of Thunderbolt(TM) 2-to-PCIe(R) expansion chassis facilitates mobile and on-location workflows by enabling any Mac(R) computer equipped with Thunderbolt 2 or Thunderbolt ports to interface with a wide variety of high-performance PCIe cards, originally designed only for use in desktop computers. Supported cards include a wide range of Thunderbolt-compatible audio interface and DSP accelerator, 16Gb and 8Gb Fibre Channel, 10Gb Ethernet, SAS and SATA host bus adapters, and RAID controller cards.

At the 2015 NAMM Show, Sonnet will feature the Avid Qualified Echo Express III-D (desktop) and Echo Express III-R (rackmount) chassis, which were the first devices of their kind to ship with 20Gbps Thunderbolt 2 interfaces. Both chassis support up to three full-length, full-height, single-width PCIe cards with one x16 and two x8 PCIe slots. Also on display will be the Echo Express SE II, a compact and lightweight desktop chassis accommodating two half-length (up to 7.75 inches long), full-height, single-width PCIe expansion cards with space to mount an adjacent daughter card. Sonnet will preview the Echo Express SE I, an even more compact and lightweight desktop chassis accommodating a single half-length (up to 7.75 inches long), full-height, single-width PCIe expansion card with space to mount an adjacent daughter card.

Image Caption: Sonnet Technologies Echo(TM) Express III-D With Thunderbolt(TM) 2

Image Caption: Sonnet Technologies Echo(TM) Express III-R With Thunderbolt(TM) 2

Image Caption: Sonnet Technologies Echo(TM) Express SE II With Thunderbolt(TM) 2

Image Caption: Sonnet Technologies Echo(TM) Express SE I With Thunderbolt(TM) 2

"At the 2015 NAMM Show, we're looking forward to showing music professionals how our industry-leading Thunderbolt 2-to-PCIe expansion systems can enable mobile and in-studio audio workflows by providing Thunderbolt connectivity between PCIe cards from leading manufacturers and popular computers, such as the Mac Pro, MacBook Pro, and the Mac mini. Our Echo Express line brings new efficiencies and cost savings to every audio recording environment."

-- Greg LaPorte, Vice President of Sales and Marketing, Sonnet Technologies

Company Overview:

Sonnet Technologies Inc. is a leading provider of Thunderbolt(TM) 2-to-PCIe(R) card expansion systems, pro media readers, RAID storage systems, and storage, network, and other interface cards for pro users in the audio, video, and broadcast industries. Sonnet's Thunderbolt expansion products enable the use of pro audio I/O and DSP cards, pro video capture and transcoding cards, network and storage interface cards, and other high-performance PCIe cards with Thunderbolt technology-enabled computers. For nearly 30 years, Sonnet has pioneered and brought to market innovative and award-winning products that enhance the performance and connectivity of Mac(R), Windows(R), and other industry-standard computers. More information is available at www.sonnettech.com.