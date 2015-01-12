Electrosonic Promotes Bryan Hinckley to Entertainment Solutions Director

Electrosonic has promoted Bryan Hinckley to head of the worldwide Entertainment business, which includes the museum, theme park, visitor center and retail markets. The post was previously held by Chris Conte, who was recently named head of the new U.S. Business Development team.

Hinckley has been managing Electrosonic's themed environments and attractions business in the U.S., where he was responsible for maintaining and growing the business as well as managing and supporting its U.S.-based sales team.

“Bryan’s promotion to lead the Entertainment business comes at a very exciting time for Electrosonic and for the AV market as a whole,” says Jim Bowie, President of Electrosonic Group. “As one of our key talents, Bryan is assuming new responsibilities at which I believe he will excel and help move the company forward.”

Hinckley says, “As Chris Conte moves to lead the Business Development team, he leaves big shoes to fill. I’m looking forward to taking on an expanded role at Electrosonic where I get to work with one of the most talented teams in the industry. I also look forward to bringing my 15 years of Electrosonic experience to our new and existing customers located throughout the world.”

Hinckley joined Electrosonic in 1999 as a project engineer. He later served as a project manager for Electrosonic projects in Taiwan, Japan, New York City and other locations throughout North America. Prior to his recent position leading the themed entertainment business in North America, Hinckley’s roles at Electrosonic have included managing the Electrosonic Products Division in the U.S., and managing the Electrosonic Design Consulting team.

About Electrosonic

Electrosonic is an international audio-visual company that creates tailored, state-of-the-art solutions for a wide range of markets including theme parks, museums, control rooms, and corporate meeting rooms. Since its founding in 1964, Electrosonic has built a strong reputation for working on complex projects, both large and small, and has developed lasting partnerships with customers and suppliers. Beyond complete integrated systems, Electrosonic provides a comprehensive scope of services including technical design, projector lamp sales, maintenance and operational support.

Learn more about Electrosonic. Visit http://www.electrosonic.com