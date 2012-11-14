Integrated Microwave Technologies, LLC (IMT) Displays Award-Winning Wireless Gear at CCW 2012

Company Showcases and Demos Nucomm and RF Central Microwave Equipment

Integrated Microwave Technologies, LLC (IMT), a Business Unit within the Vitec Group’s Videocom Division, and a leader in advanced digital microwave systems serving the Broadcast, Sports & Entertainment and MAG (Military, Aerospace & Government) markets, highlights the latest technologies from Nucomm and RF Central at CCW 2012 (Booth 1011). The company is exhibiting a wide range of state-of-the-art digital microwave video equipment for portable and fixed-link applications at this year’s show.

Nucomm Connect LiveCOFDM and Multi 4G/LTE Live Video HD Transmitter

IMT demonstrates its Nucomm Connect Live COFDM and multi 4G/LTE live video HD transmitter at CCW 2012. With video quality as its cornerstone, the Nucomm Connect Live combines the ultimate in COFDM wireless camera and 4G technologies to produce the market’s most versatile live news wireless camera system.

With its dual COFDM and 4G capabilities, Connect Live is essentially two products in one, and is ideally suited for live, outside broadcast and news bureau applications. Its new 4G capabilities allow broadcasters to cover live breaking news from locations that previously would have been too costly or difficult to reach. They also offer an economical option for added flexibility and reach for breaking news and real-time reporting. In COFDM mode, the unit covers the entire BAS 2-GHz frequency band. It is also available in the 5.8-GHz non-licensed band. For day-to-day news story coverage, users can employ the 4G link to transport HD video back to the studio in near real time. Depending on one’s needs, latency versus video quality can be quickly tuned between three preset modes (interview, balanced and high-quality) via the intuitive touch LCD display.

The Connect Decoder is the companion receiver/decoder to Connect Live, capable of receiving the COFDM or video from the public Internet. When combined with the Messenger Studio server, it harnesses all the power of rapid file transfers between the Connect Live wireless camera transmitter and the studio.

Direct VU Handheld Dual Diversity COFDM HD Receiver

IMT also showcases its RF Central Direct VU COFDM (DVB-T-compliant) diversity handheld receiver/monitor. Direct VU offers exceptional RF performance and durability combined with true ease of operation and superb H.264 and MPEG-2 decoding. The unit displays COFDM video transmissions using a built-in internal nine-inch 16:9 format bright, high-resolution LCD screen. The display also features an easy-to-use menu-driven interface.

Much more than a COFDM handheld receiver, the Direct VU HD can send video over Ethernet to remote software or hardware decoders. This allows multiple remote viewers to monitor the same video simultaneously. An SDI output enables the user to view the incoming video on an external monitor if needed.

For advanced functions, such as changing frequency plans, AES decryption keys, or unit naming, Direct VU HD includes an easy-to-use administration software package. The package also allows users to configure and store up to 16 custom preset configurations. The presets can store as little or as much information as the administrator wishes. These values can then be locked in place, providing simple and reliable operation. Access control ensures that users will not inadvertently corrupt mission-critical settings.

RF Central 2-GHz microLite HD Transmitter

Also on display at CCW 2012 is the RF Central 2-GHz microLite HD transmitter. The camera-mountable transmitter, which features SD/HD encoding in a miniature transmit solution package, has been specially designed to address domestic and international broadcasting band requirements within a single unit. The microLite HD now covers 1.9 to 2.5GHz and delivers up to 200mW from a package of less than 12 cubic inches. Designed for a new generation of compact cameras able to handle HD (SDI), the transmitter supports video and embedded audio transmission. The unit’s size makes it ideal for broadcast ENG operations.

The 2-GHz microLite HD may be camera mounted via a hot shoe or paired with Litepanels’ camera-mounted lighting solutions. It features superb H.264 SD and HD encoding capabilities and operates in the standard 2k DVB-T COFDM mode. The H.264 video encoder supports the main profile of the H.264 standard, providing a 30-percent bit-rate reduction or video quality improvement compared to encoders that only support the H.264 baseline profile.



As with all RF Central products, the 2-GHz microLite HD has a user-friendly local control panel. It has four keys to control preset selection, high/low RF power, TX/standby and color bars. The 2-GHz microLite HD is a perfect companion to IMT’s microLite HD receiver, combining to form a complete link.

About Integrated Microwave Technologies, LLC

Integrated Microwave Technologies, LLC (IMT) is a Business Unit within the Vitec Group’s Videocom Division. The company comprises the leading microwave brands Nucomm, RF Central and Microwave Service Company (MSC), offering broadcasters worldwide complete broadcast solutions. Nucomm is a premium brand of digital microwave video systems (including COFDM and VSB) for portable and fixed link applications. RF Central is an innovative brand of compact microwave video equipment for licensed and license free broadcast applications. MSC is a premier provider of engineering, integration, technical support, installation and commissioning services. IMT is an ISO 9001:2008 certified QMS organization and recipient of multiple industry awards for design and innovations.

More information can be found atwww.imt-broadcast.com.

A Snapshot of The Vitec Group

Vitec is an international Group principally serving customers in the broadcast, photographic and military, aerospace and government (MAG) markets. Listed on the London Stock Exchange with 2011 revenue of £351 million, Vitec is based on strong, well known, premium brands on which its customers worldwide rely. Vitec is organised in three divisions: Imaging & Staging, Videocom and Services.

Imaging & Staging designs, manufactures and distributes equipment and accessories for photography, video and events.

Videocom designs and distributes systems and products used in broadcasting and live entertainment, film and video production and MAG.

Services provides equipment rental, workflow design and technical support for camera, video, audio, fibre optic and wireless technology used by TV production teams and film crews.

More information can be found atwww.vitecgroup.com.