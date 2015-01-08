Telestream Partners with immixGroup to Better Serve Government Customers

Telestream®, the leading provider of digital media tools and workflow solutions, today announced that it has entered into a partnership with immixGroup, which helps technology companies do business with the government. immixGroup will be offering Telestream's Wirecast live streaming software, ScreenFlow screencasting and editing application, Switch media playback and inspection tool, Episode (multiformat video encoding) and Flip4Mac (Windows Media player for Mac) solutions through its General Services Administration (GSA) IT 70 Schedule and a variety of federal, state and local contract vehicles.

"Telestream’s desktop products are already widely used in federal, state and local government applications," says Barbara DeHart, Telestream's Vice President of Desktop Business. "Working with immixGroup will make it significantly easier for our government customers to purchase our award-winning products and will help us to build a more strategic relationship with our users in the government sector."

"From state legislatures using Wirecast to live stream to their constituents, to ScreenFlow being used to create instructional content for soldiers in the field, Telestream's solutions are used for a wide range of applications in the public sector and we are pleased to add Telestream's solutions to our portfolio,” explains Trey Bostick, Senior Manager, Emerging Technology Sector at immixGroup, Inc.

immixGroup's portfolio of Telestream solutions now includes:

Wirecast: the market-leading cross-platform, all-in-one live streaming production software enabling capture, live production, encoding and streaming to multiple servers and platforms simultaneously. With Wirecast, users can stream multiple live cameras while dynamically mixing in other media such as movies, images and sounds. Production features such as transitions, instant replay, playlists, animated titles, Chroma key, virtual sets and live scoreboards make Wirecast ideal for streaming or recording live internet shows, breaking news, sporting events, live concerts, church services, corporate meetings, and lectures. Wirecast has all the powerful production capabilities of expensive hardware solutions with the flexibility and affordability of a software application.

ScreenFlow: an award-winning screencasting and video editing software for Mac that lets users create high-quality software or app demos, professional video tutorials, in-depth video training, and dynamic presentations.

Switch: a new application that provides multiformat media playback, deep file inspection, and powerful conversion as well as iTunes verification and presets in one professional software tool.

Episode: an easy-to-use multiformat encoding software that provides the highest quality video transcoding for the entire digital post-production workflow – from camera to delivery – with remarkable speed, powerful controls and cross-platform scalability.

Flip4Mac: allows users to play, import, convert and export Windows Media video and audio files on a Mac.

