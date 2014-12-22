Miller Camera Support, LLC Announces a New Winner of LP ’54 Classic Tripod as AbelCine Continues 25th Anniversary Extravaganza

AbelCine Celebrates 25 Years with Exclusive Giveaway at East Coast Location

NEW YORK, NY, DECEMBER 22, 2014—When professional products and services provider AbelCine recentlyhosted its 25th anniversary celebration at its Manhattan facility, Miller Camera Support, LLC, a leader in the production of innovating camera support solutions, was pleased to auction off one of its LP ’54 Classic Tripods to freelance documentary camera operator and commercial second assistant camera Emilie Jackson.

The limited edition Miller LP ’54 Classic Tripod was hand-built from remaining components left after the last production run of the Light Professional (LP). Not available for purchase, only 40 of these rare, collector’s items were produced for worldwide distribution in honor of Miller’s 60th anniversary. Each LP ’54 is numbered and comes with its own certificate of authentication and wooden encasement, which is crafted from the finest Australian Blackwood.

“AbelCine is the place to rent gear in New York City, so I knew that this 25th anniversary celebration would be a fun, mini reunion of old friends,” says Jackson. “So many people were jealous that I won the LP ’54, and I couldn’t have been more excited. AbelCine promised to ship it to me, but I was so determined to take it home with me that day that I carried the giant box home in the pouring rain with the help of an amazing Italian lady gaffer I met at the party! It’s pretty crazy that something Miller created more than 50 years ago is still useful in the field.”

Jackson has worked professionally in the industry for the past five years as a second assistant camera and camera operator on documentaries. She is currently acting as assistant camera on an A&E documentary, which is shooting across America.

AbelCine, Miller’s exclusive authorized product and service center on the west coast, has been supporting filmmakers for 25 years, meeting the needs of content creators working in digital cinema, high-speed, broadcast, new media and communications. AbelCine’s service department provides warranty and non-warranty repairs on all Miller fluid heads, tripods and accessories. All Miller products possess the right feel for their users and come with extensive three-year warranties, as Miller is confident in the longevity of its products’ reliability and resilience.

About Miller Camera Support Equipment

Founded in 1954, Miller Camera Support Equipment designs, manufactures and delivers professional fluid heads and tripods to the film and television industry, providing support for the world’s leading camera operators. Celebrating sixty years in the industry, Miller is a longtime, global leader in the field of contemporary camera support and holds the first patent for fluid head design for film cameras, which it obtained in 1946. Today, Miller’s tripod and camera support systems are frequently used during electronic news gatherings (ENG), electronic field production (EFP), and digital video applications by the world’s leading networks, production houses, corporate, educational and government institutions in more than 65 countries. For more information, call +61 2 9439 6377 or visit www.millertripods.com.