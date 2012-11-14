SSL Exhibits Range of Broadcast Audio Products at 2012 CCW Expo

C10 HD Compact Broadcast Console Featured

New York – Solid State Logic is proud to exhibit its industry-leading range of broadcast audio products at the CCW Expo (Booth 1040), November 14-15, 2012 at the Jacob Javits Convention Center, New York. The C10 HD Compact Broadcast Console, a product that has turned the industry upside down, will be available for demonstration sporting its full range of Production Assistant options.

“SSL continues to develop a truly inspired collection of products designed to streamline audio for broadcast,” says Piers Plaskitt, CEO of SSL, Inc. “The C10 epitomizes the way our current range delivers a quality, intuitive control surface with ergonomic excellence, flexibility of routing and I/O, as well as all of the workflow benefits of the Production Assistant software range. It is the perfect illustration of how our console routing and I/O products yield powerful and cost-effective solutions that scale perfectly for major broadcast facilities, smaller regional studios and OB applications.”

For more information visit: www.solidstatelogic.com.

For detailed specifications and cost options contact: sales@solidstatelogic.com.

The C10 HD is truly the SSL broadcast console for the rest of us, providing a self-contained console with no additional processing racks and passive cooling that is ideal for any smaller, quiet space. The C10 HD delivers the superior audio quality, powerful processing tools and advanced ergonomics expected from any SSL console and offers many options to solve the production and workflow challenges of smaller broadcasters upgrading their facilities for HD content production.

The C10 features a collection of Production Assistants, a range of unique software options designed to streamline production workflow. Each offers an innovative solution to a specific modern broadcast production challenge. They are all integrated into the console surface, placing hands-on control at the heart of your workflow. Most automate key production tasks leaving experienced engineers free to concentrate on other aspects of the production or enable non specialist operators achieve professional results. The range includes ‘C-Play,’another industry first from SSL, which integrates a dual-player professional audio playout system into the console surface. C-Play delivers superior ergonomics for the operator and integrated recall of playlists with console projects. A ‘Broadcast Production Automation’ option provides support for Ross, Sony and Mosart Medialab production automation systems, while the ‘5.1 Upmix’ option generates multichannel surround output from stereo sources. The innovative ‘Dialogue Automix’ option ensures reliable, multi-mic talk show audio level management. SSL’s DAW control option enables post production mixing during studio dark periods for increased studio productivity. C10 HD integrates with SSL’s MORSE multi-console, multi-studio audio asset sharing system which can include multiple SSL C10 HD and the larger C100 HDS consoles with asset control from the console surface.

Solid State Logic is the world’s leading manufacturer of analogue and digital audio consoles and provider of creative tools for music, broadcast and post production professionals. For more information about our award-winning products, please visit: www.solidstatelogic.com.