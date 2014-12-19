Pro Sound Effects Hybrid Library Sale Ends December 31st

30 discounted units available for freelance sound designers





NEW YORK, NY : ’Tis the Season for the annual Pro Sound Effects Hybrid Library sale and only 30 units remain available at $1500. After December 31, the Hybrid Library will go back up to $2500 for qualified freelance sound designers.

“The Hybrid Library is a big studio library valued at over $10,000,” says Douglas Price, Founder & President of Pro Sound Effects. “Since 2012, we have supported independent media creators with affordable access to the same sonic resources used by big production companies worldwide. We always release a limited number of units towards the end of the year give freelancers the best possible price for the most competitive sonic arsenal going into the New Year.”

On November 1st, Pro Sound Effects released 100 Hybrid Library units at $1500. As of December 17th, only 30 units remain. To reserve one of these Hybrid Libraries, you can go to the Hybrid Library Application page.

Hybrid Library Key Features:

56,477 Sound Effects on Hard Drive: 338 GB of professional sound delivered on flashy Hybrid-branded USB 3.0 hard drive

Spans the Sonic Spectrum A to Z: Categories include Ambiences, Animals, History, Nature, Science Fiction, Technology, Warfare and beyond

World-Class Recordists : we curate sound effects content from the top recordists and sound designers including Blastwave FX, BBC, BOOM, Foundation, Sound Control SE, and beyond

Online Access to 215,000+ sounds from any computer through the Pro Sound Effects Online Library

Masterful Metadata for lightning fast, pinpoint searches. Compatible with Soundminer, NetMix, Basehead, AudioFinder, iTunes, and beyond.

Free Annual Updates: 2014 Update includes 400 new sounds (6.4 GB) from Blastwave FX plus enhanced metadata

100% Royalty-Free Lifetime License

View Full Hybrid Library Features, Videos, Audio Demos & Reviews

In 2014, Pro Sound Effects released a number of videos and blog post highlighting how the Hybrid Library is used by sound designers to get a leg up in their career and productions performance.

Hybrid Library Videos & User Stories:

Hybrid Library Season 3 Product Video

Sound Designer Spotlight: Ryan Billia (Rumble Audio, Brooklyn NY)

How I Work 1: Matt Piersall (Gl3KK, Austin TX)

How I Work 2: Will Morton (Solid Audioworks, Scotland UK)

About Pro Sound Effects:

Pro Sound Effects® curates and delivers the Next Level sound effects library for media producers worldwide. The Pro Sound Effects Library is 220,000+ royalty-free sounds effects available both online and on hard drive. The Library spans the entire sonic spectrum and is continually updated. Founded in 2004, Pro Sound Effects is relied upon by top freelancers and big media production companies worldwide.