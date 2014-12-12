ChyronHego's ChyronIP Drives Network-Quality Graphics for College of Charleston's Live Sports Broadcasts

Tight Integration With NewTek TriCaster Enables Live-Studio Production Value With Cost-Effective, Smaller-Profile Truck

MELVILLE, N.Y. -- Dec. 11, 2014 -- The College of Charleston athletics department in Charleston, South Carolina, has adopted ChyronHego's ChyronIP, a real-time HD/SD 2D and 3D character and graphics generator specifically designed for the NewTek TriCaster multi-camera video production system. Powered by ChyronIP and TriCaster, the college's first-ever live production van is used to broadcast and stream a wide variety of games and other university athletics programs with HD quality and a live-studio appearance, at a fraction of the cost of a conventional mobile production unit.

"During my many years at ESPN, I worked often with Chyron graphics solutions, so I know I can count on ChyronHego products to produce network-quality HD graphics at a reasonable price," said Dan Shoemaker, director of athletic advancement, College of Charleston. "ChyronIP's linkage with TriCaster has enabled us to deploy a smaller-profile truck within our more limited budget but still produce shows that look like they cost millions of dollars and came from a large, sophisticated network studio."

With the launch of the production van just over two years ago, College of Charleston became the first school in the Colonial Athletic Association (CAA) with its own mobile HD production capabilities. The college now produces a wide variety of live baseball, soccer, basketball, and volleyball broadcasts for a national sports network and local Charleston stations WMMP and WTAT, as well as live streaming to the CAA website. With the addition of a second ChyronIP channel, College of Charleston will soon produce live games for the Sinclair Broadcast Group's newly formed American Sports Network through its contract with CAA.

Through integration with TriCaster, ChyronIP combines the power of a live network studio with ChyronHego's award-winning Lyric PRO graphics application for rendering live, full-motion ChyronHego broadcast graphics, 3D animations, and transitions. ChyronIP provides up to two graphics channels that stream directly into the TriCaster system without tying up video inputs, a critical advantage for sports producers who need every available video input to support multiple camera connections and other sources.

"ChyronIP has elevated the look of our broadcasts, and its seamless integration with TriCaster has brought new efficiencies to our operation," Shoemaker added. "As we launch production with the American Sports Network, we're confident that ChyronIP will enable us to deliver a quality high-end product."

"College of Charleston is one of a handful of colleges to lead the way in collegiate sports broadcasting by producing its own network-quality live HD shows. ChyronIP has provided a powerful yet cost-effective solution for College of Charleston to take its exciting sports programming to a wider audience," said Gene Sudduth, senior account executive at ChyronHego. "With ChyronIP as a prime example, we're committed to integrating our technology with complementary live production solutions that provide our customers with ease of use, enhanced production value, and increased return on investment."

