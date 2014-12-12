Rich Hajdu to Lead Key Accounts Initiative at Bannister Lake Software

CAMBRIDGE, ON, Canada, December 12, 2014 –

Bannister Lake Software Inc., a leading supplier of broadcast graphics automation systems, has announced the addition of Rich Hajdu as vice president, key accounts.



Hajdu will be responsible for promoting Bannister Lake graphics content management solutions to groups, networks, channels and other major accounts. Already in use by many sophisticated North American broadcast news and sports organizations, Bannister Lake software has a reputation as a customer-focused provider of robust, easy-to-use programs that make data-driven content visually meaningful for viewers.

“Our products are field-proven in some of the busiest network environments, and they are especially relevant now with the increased importance of multiple facility content management and playout centers,” said Georg Hentsch, president of Bannister Lake. “We’re pleased to have Rich involved with our expanded sales and marketing endeavors.”

“Bannister Lake has been providing automated graphics solutions for more than 20 years and has a stellar reputation for exemplary service and support,” Hajdu said. “I’m happy to be involved with a company that provides exceptional products and after-the-sale support.”

Hajdu also continues as principal consultant with SandRun Consultants. He has held positions in sales, operations and marketing management with a number of companies, including Tektronix/Grass Valley, Chyron, Harris, Utah Scientific and Beck TV.

Hajdu can be reached at 330-962-6502 or rhajdu@bannisterlake.com.