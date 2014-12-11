DPA Appoints New Distributors In South East Asia and Taiwan

DPA Microphones has reorganised its distribution channels in South East Asia by appointing new distributors in Malaysia, Thailand, Vietnam, Indonesia and Taiwan.

Ken Kimura, DPA’s general manager for the APAC region, says the appointments reflect the company's ongoing commitment to develop new business channels and support DPA's influential customer base.

"Sales in virtually every APAC country are showing growth as the market recognises the quality and breadth of DPA's product range," he says.

Francis Lai, DPA's Regional Sales Manager, continues: "With our new distribution channels in place, we are now better able to promote DPA microphones and increase brand awareness in many industry areas including broadcast, film, theatre, installation, conferencing and security."

The new appointments include AV United in Malaysia (www.av-united.com); Vision One Co. Ltd in Thailand (www.visionone.co.th); Pro AVL in Vietnam (www.proavl-group.com); Promedia in Indonesia (www.promediasolution.com)andShin Lee Sheng Music Corp. (SLS) in Taiwan.

ChinFoo Heng, Managing Director of AV United says: "We are very proud to be appointed as DPA distributor in Malaysia as this not only enhances our company status but also enables AV-United to deliver unique high quality microphones and thereby lead the industry to a higher standard. DPA Microphones is a reference, a standard, a MUST-HAVE item in the audio solution."

Tanapat Mongkolkosol, Managing Director of Vison One, Thailand, adds: "We guide our customers by identifying which equipment is the best solution for them. DPA is one of these solutions because it offers high quality microphones that are easy to use, with great sonic results fit for recording and live sound productions."

For more information please contact Ken Kimura at kek@dpamicrophones.com.

