FSR Now Shipping HDBaseT 70 Meter Ultra Slim Transmitter/Receiver Set

Woodland Park, NJ — FSR, an Adopter Member of the HDBaseT Alliance (http://www.HDBaseT.org/), and a leading manufacturer of a wide variety of infrastructure products for the audio/video, education, hospitality, government, and religious markets, has announced that its new HD-H70-SP HDBaseT Extender Set is now shipping. Jan Sandri, company president, made the announcement from headquarters located in Woodland, Park, NJ.

The HD-H70-SP HDBaseT HDMI transmitter and receiver modules, which were previewed at the 2014 InfoComm show earlier this year, are easy to install and ultra slim, making them a perfect fit for projects where space is a serious consideration. The extenders are ideal for digital signage, control centers, conference rooms, schools, and corporate training environments, as well as home and office settings. The set transmits uncompressed full HD digital HDMI video, audio and IR & RS-232 control signals up to 70 meters via a single CAT-5e / CAT-6 / CAT-6A / CAT-7 cable. Input resolutions include 4k (2160p 30 hz.), 1080P, 1080i, 720P, 576P, 480P, 576i and 480i.

“As always, FSR is constantly working to add more features and functionality to our existing products, as well as extending our various product lines with new offerings that give industry professionals the solutions they need,” says Sandri. “Our new HDBaseT Extender systems are feature packed, offering our customers a variety of models that are capable of transmitting full HD 1080p / 4K video (2160p 30 hz.), HD audio, bi-directional IR, and RS-232 control signals and power over one CAT-6A cable. Our 100 meter units will also include Ethernet, Audio De-embedding, and analog input switching on various models as well. Essentially, the units allow a variety of AV signal and control signals to be sent over ordinary (inexpensive) CAT-6a cable. All of the control and AV signals can be handled by one cable run.”

Powered from a single power supply via bi-directional PoE, the extenders can control the source from the display’s location or vice versa via the IR pass-through or bi-directional RS-232 control functions. The compact unit measures 5.3” wide x 3.0” long x 0.6” high. The package ships with a transmitter, receiver, power supply, 4 mounting ears, 2 IR emitter cables and 2 IR receiver cables.

About FSR

FSR, established in 1981, manufactures a wide variety of signal management and infrastructure solutions for the audio / video, datacom, education, hospitality, government, and religious markets, including floor, wall, table, and ceiling connectivity boxes, as well as a full line of interfaces, distribution amplifiers, matrix switchers, seamless switchers and HDBaseT & CAT-X signal delivery solutions.

The company is an Energy Star Partner and complies with the American Recovery and Reinvestment Act of 2009 to demonstrate its deep commitment to preserving the planet. FSR offers live 24/7 technical and sales support throughout the country from expertly trained technicians and sales representatives. For more information: www.fsrinc.com.

