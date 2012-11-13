Actus Keeps Customers A Cut Above With Frame-Accurate Editing

Monitoring and Analysis developer updates Actus Clip Factory module with frame-accurate editing for repurposing and redistributing broadcast content



Tel-Aviv, Israel — November 13, 2012 —Actus Digital, a developer of web-based media monitoring, content repurposing and verification solutions for broadcasters, today announced an update to the company’s Clip Factory application. Designed to integrate with the flagship Actus View solution, Clip Factory offers broadcasters and media organizations tools for editing, repackaging and sharing broadcast media. The new Clip Factory release enhances the overall processing – reading/extracting/playing/examining – of MPEG4 and H264 formats so it is fully frame accurate. Clip Factory includes tools to splice, annotate, and accurately trim and repackage video clips in a synchronized manner. “With the increasing number of Actus customers using Clip Factory for their content repurposing and redistribution, we made a number of improvements, the most notable being the support for frame-accurate editing,” says Asaf Salant, sales manager, Actus Digital. “With Actus Clip Factory, black frames or discontinuity because of skipped frames are a thing of the past. The newly enhanced Actus Clip Factory lets users play and stop on a desired frame with pinpoint precision.”



Actus Clip Factory gives users maximum control over broadcast media clips by providing a comprehensive platform that offers video recording and indexing with metadata. Integrated editing tools to repackage media are easy to use. The fully integrated Actus Clip Factory serves as a single solution alternative to the typical combination of expensive, complicated tools and servers used to capture, encode, edit, transcode and deliver content. Actus Clip Factory facilitates video recording, content extraction, editing, metadata logging, transcoding and delivery management into a single streamlined solution. Salant adds, “The simplicity with a single solution workflow installation and application such as Clip Factory is becoming more and more of a requirement for today’s broadcasters. They want content and tools centralized, easy to use and easy to maintain. And these tools must perform at the highest levels. There is no room for broadcast errors.”



About the Actus View Broadcast Recording and Media Monitoring Platform

Actus View is an enhanced video recording solution that offers capturing of any number of audio and video channels at any bitrate or frame-size, content archiving and extraction, bookmarks, annotation, transcoding and delivery management, all in a single solution, accessible from any computer in the organization.



About Actus Digital

Actus Digital, a subsidiary of Taya Media Group, Israel’s premier video media and visual communication content and technologies company, is a developer of web-based media monitoring, content repurposing and verification for broadcasters, cable and satellite providers, IPTV, media and monitoring agencies, governments and content producers. Leveraging emerging web technologies and IT standard hardware, Actus’ solutions are highly scalable systems ideal for cross-organizational content analysis and content repurposing. Actus’ next-generation solutions complement any broadcast workflow, empowering operators with purpose-built tools for acquiring, viewing, analyzing and repurposing transmissions from channels around the world. Their impressive customer list includes global media conglomerates such as BSkyB, Sky, Fox channels, Star, Chello Media, StarHub, Singtel, Levira, MTG, Encopmass, AirTel, and Zee Networks.



