AMIA's DAS Comes to New York in 2015

(LOS ANGELES, CA) - AMIA has announced the preliminary lineup for its popular Digital Asset Symposium (DAS). DAS will be held on May 8, 2015 at The Museum of Modern Art in Manhattan.

"DAS is a unique international event that brings together an unparalleled cross-section of domain experts in a pragmatic, engaging and educational format to discuss the most current challenges and breakthroughs in managing digital assets today. I am extremely excited about witnessing the cross-pollination and convergence of ideas that will emerge from the amazing lineup of speakers and presentations we pulled together for this DAS," said Chris Lacinak, the DAS New York program chair.

This is the second time AMIA has partnered with MoMA on the DAS event. With one of the strongest international film collections in the United States, MoMA is committed to the preservation of its media collection.

The preliminary lineup includes case studies from WWE Network, the Belgium Ministry of Culture, the HyperTED project, MoMA and John Hopkins University.

AMIA Board Member Tom Regal notes, "The DAS focus on case studies and discussion from content managers across a broad range of interests is distinct. The hosting of this event and the participation of MoMA, an institution that has led the charge in establishing best practice for preservation of museum based digital artworks is an outstanding opportunity."

Registration for DAS will open December 3rd at www.DAS2015.org. For further information, visit www.DAS2015.org.

#

ABOUT DAS

DAS addresses the full life cycle of the media asset - from content creation to rights management to assuring asset preservation - with speakers and case studies that address what works in the real world. Each part of the life cycle impacts the next and DAS is the only place where everyone is part of the conversation - content creators, post-production, systems designers, archives, asset managers - where commercial meets nonprofit and corporate meets public.

ABOUT AMIA

As the world's largest international association of professional media archivists, AMIA is uniquely poised to bring together a broad range of experts. Members represent film studios, corporate and national archives, historical societies, labs, post production, universities, footage libraries and more. Because of this diverse membership, AMIA provides an opportunity to interact with every facet of the field and a single forum to address the best ways to preserve our media assets.

Media Contact:

Chris Purse

ignite strategic communications

818.980.3473

chris@ignite.bz