Telestream to Feature File-based Workflow Solutions at Government Video Expo

Nevada City, Calif., November 24th, 2014 – Telestream®, the leading provider of video transcoding and workflow solutions, today announced that it will demonstrate its file-based media products in booth 623 at Government Video Expo which will take place at the Walter E. Washington Convention Center in Washington, D.C., December 3rd and 4th 2014.

Visitors to the Telestream booth will be able to see the company's Vantage® platform which provides a broad range of transcoding and file-based workflow automation software products, making content production, multiscreen delivery, and device interoperability a hands-off process. Vantage’s service-oriented architecture combines transcoding, media capture, metadata processing, analysis, and content assembly into a unified system – that can be run on premise or in the cloud. Tested to run on secure military networks, Vantage also supports CALM Act loudness monitoring and control as a step in the automated file-based transcoding process. Vantage’s free SDK allows defense and government integrators to further extend the platform into custom applications.

Telestream will also demonstrate new versions of its captioning software products, MacCaption™ and CaptionMaker® that easily integrate into automated file-based Vantage workflows to meet the latest FCC requirements and comply with section 508 of the American Disabilities Act (ADA). Section 508 regulations contain stringent captioning requirements (including captioning for internet video delivery) for the Federal government and organizations that receive funding from the Federal government, including most academic institutions. The ADA requires that videos be accessible to the deaf and hard of hearing in public accommodations and other public venues, such as hotels and stadiums. Telestream offers a complete software solution to easily author, edit, encode and repurpose video closed captions and subtitles for television, web and mobile delivery. By adding automation, customers can streamline their video captioning delivery to a variety of video formats and work more effectively with 3rd party captioning companies.

Telestream will showcase Wirecast 6.0, the latest version of its popular live streaming software. Wirecast is the industry's only cross-platform, all-in-one live streaming production software that enables capture, live production and encoding of live streams for broadcast to multiple servers and platforms simultaneously. With new powerful production capabilities, streamlined workflows and expanded contentsource options, Wirecast 6.0 offers the capabilities of more expensive hardware solutions with the flexibility and affordability of a software application.

Switch™, the company’s new multiformat media player, is an indispensable tool for government media professionals. With the ability to play professional file formats such as MXF, AS-02, AS-11/DPP, as well as transport streams, HEVC files and captions, Switch is truly unique in its abilities. While the basic player and inspection functionality are free of charge, customers can purchase Switch Pro if they wish to transcode their media into a different format, view advanced application-specific metadata, or modify parameters and metadata. In addition to switching formats, Switch also enables packaging and distribution of content to media platforms, such as iTunes.

Telestream will also participate in several sessions during Government Expo including:

"Comparing HEVC, MPEG-2 and H.264"

Thursday Dec 4th, 10-11 am – presented by Tom Pflaum, Telestream Director of Solutions and Technical Sales

"Intro to Live Streaming"

Thursday Dec 4th, 1:00-2:00 pm – presented by Andrew Haley, Telestream Desktop Applications Specialist

For more information about Telestream and its products, visit www.telestream.net.

