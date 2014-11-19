IEEE BTS Honors Technology Innovators

Society Announces 2015 Symposium Will Take Place in Orlando, Florida

PISCATAWAY, N.J. -- Nov. 18, 2014 -- The IEEE Broadcast Technology Society (BTS) has announced the winners of the Matti M. Siukola Memorial Award for their outstanding technology contributions to the broadcast industry. The award recipients were honored at the recently concluded 2014 IEEE Broadcast Symposium, held in San Antonio, Texas. The IEEE BTS has also announced that the 2015 Broadcast Symposium will take place Oct. 13-16 at the Caribe Royale in Orlando, Florida.

During a luncheon, hosted jointly by the IEEE BTS and Texas Association of Broadcasters, the Society presented the Matti M. Siukola Memorial Award for the best paper delivered at the 2013 Symposium. The award was tied between two winners: Benjamin Dawson of Hatfield & Dawson and Timothy B. Terriberry of the Mozilla Corporation. The winners were presented with engraved plaques.

Cochaired by Roz Clark of Cox Media Group and Guy Buchard of CBC Technology, the 2014 IEEE Broadcast Symposium provided attendees with a comprehensive lineup of educational content. The event kicked off with a tutorial session on broadcast distribution infrastructures that explored system architecture and the evolution of SDI standards and copper/fiber-optic interface considerations. Other popular sessions covered green energy, RF radiation exposure to workers, ATSC 3.0, and regulatory issues impacting the international broadcast spectrum.

The IEEE BTS will continue to build upon the success of its annual Broadcast Symposium in 2015 by hosting the event in the popular travel destination, Orlando. Additional information about the IEEE BTS and its activities is available at http://bts.ieee.org/.

About IEEE BTS

The IEEE Broadcast Technology Society (BTS) is a technical society and council dedicated toward advancing electrical and electronic engineering by maintaining scientific and technical standards as well as educating its members through various meetings, presentations, events, conferences, and training programs. IEEE BTS has more than 2,000 members and chapters worldwide and has its own business office located in Piscataway, New Jersey.

Photo Link: www.202comms.com/IEEEBTS/BTS-BenDawson.jpg

Photo Caption: Matti M. Siukola Memorial Award recipient Benjamin Dawson