Media Links To Showcase New Ethernet over SDI Network Interfaces for Multi-Service Video Transport at CCW 2012

Media Links Inc., a wholly owned subsidiary of MediaGlobal Links announces its new Ethernet over SDI network interfaces for itsMD-8000 line of hitless switching video transport solutions.

The robust new cards offer a bi-directional (transportand receive) uncompressed HD / SD-SDI / ASI multi-service delivery solutionthat support up to 1,033Mb of Ethernet frames over traditional point-to-pointlocal loop video services. In additionto supporting electrical coaxial interfaces, the cards support SMPTE 297Moptical standards for enhanced modulation, as well as providing an efficientlong-range signal transport vehicle for Ethernet traffic.

Two models are available;

-MD8000-VIF-T-EE- HD/SD/ASI bi-directional video modulewith electrical inputs / outputs

-MD8000-VIF-T-OE- HD/SD/ASI bi-directional video modulewith both optical and electrical inputs / outputs

An enhanced feature of the cards includes a mixed modeconfiguration, which offers network providers the advantage of transmitting andreceiving different signal types (HD, SD, and ASI) simultaneously. The cards also support single modeoperations.

The active loop output provides facilities with anexternal signal input monitoring tool. Seamless integration with the Media Links Network Management System (SNMP)ensures full system configuration, alarm reporting, and remote monitoring.

The business benefits for carrier class media networks,studio interconnects, video transport contribution applications, contentdelivery infrastructures, and live / recorded file-based applications serve asa gateway between an Ethernet network and an HD/SD-SDI/ASI environment. Network providers are no longer limited as towhat services they can provide as this solution accelerates the provisioning ofEthernet connections over the valuable network assets.

The new MD8000-VIF-T Ethernet over SDI networkinterface will be showcased at CCW – Content & Communications World, booth801.

AboutMedia Links

Media Links is a leading developer and manufacturer ofbroadcast network infrastructure solutions. Its mission is to offerbroadcasters and network providers throughout the world leading edgetechnology, enabling them to economically convert and move the complete suiteof broadcast signals - whether video, audio or data - onto their multi-servicenetworks. Operating as a pioneer at the forefront of technological innovationsand advancements, Media Links provides the only standards based product suitein the market that enables the adoption of media signal types toTelecommunication standards like Ethernet, IP, SDH and SONET.

Media Links solutions have proven themselves in thefield and in the studio. Leading broadcasters and network service providersthroughout the globe depend on Media Links technology. Media Links solutionsand services have also been used in the most watched major sporting eventsthroughout the world, like Super Bowl, Euro Cup and World Cup. Media Global Links is the parent company ofMedia Links. For more information,please visit:http://www.medialinks.com

