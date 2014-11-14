Dejero Ranks Fourth on the Deloitte Technology Fast 50 List

Renowned Awards Program Recognizes Canada's Fastest Growing and Most Innovative Technology Companies

WATERLOO, Ontario -- Nov. 13, 2014 -- Dejero, award-winning creator of the industry's most powerful and versatile family of mobile newsgathering products, today announced that the company has been named to the Deloitte Technology Fast

50(TM) list of Canada's fastest growing technology companies. As Canada's preeminent technology awards program, the Deloitte Technology Fast 50 celebrates leadership, innovation, and excellence in the technology sector. Dejero is ranked number four on the 2014 list.

"Already, 2014 has been an outstanding year for Dejero. Not only have we moved our global headquarters to a larger facility in Ontario's most vital technology region, but we're also experiencing significant growth and global demand for our award-winning IP-based mobile broadcasting solutions," said Brian Cram, CEO of Dejero. "Ranking fourth on the Deloitte Technology Fast 50 is a tremendous honor and truly reflective of our company's rising momentum in world markets."

Launched over 15 years ago, the Technology Fast 50 program recognizes the world-class achievements and the tremendous evolution of the Canadian technology sector. Combining technological innovation, entrepreneurship, and rapid growth, Technology Fast 50 companies -- small, large, public, private -- span a variety of industry sectors and are leaders in hardware, software, digital media, telecom, and emerging areas such as clean technology.

More information about Dejero and its complete LIVE+ Platform is available at www.dejero.com.

# # #

About Dejero

From video capture and transmission to management and distribution, Dejero solutions help broadcasters, media companies, and organizations of all sizes reach their global multiscreen audiences instantly and cost-effectively. Dejero's LIVE+ Platform simplifies the acquisition and broadcast of live video on-air and online through a broad range of traditional and emerging uplink solutions. The platform, including portable transmitters and software for laptops and smartphones, intelligently manages or bonds wireless connections (3G/4G/LTE, Wi-Fi, Ethernet, microwave, and satellite) to deliver optimal picture quality. In addition, customers are able to centrally monitor and manage Dejero devices and live feeds in the cloud for streamlined content delivery and enhanced operational efficiency. Dejero is privately held and based in Waterloo, Ontario, Canada. For more information, visit www.dejero.com.

All trademarks appearing herein are the property of their respective owners.