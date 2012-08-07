PHABRIX moves again

To celebrate a successful move, customers, clients, family and friends were invited to an opening party where over 150 guests enjoyed a guided tour of the facility along with some celebratory drinks.

Erica Adams creative director at PHABRIX commented;

‘The new office has been custom designed to offer the best working atmosphere for all members of PHABRIX. It helps that the innovative interior portrays the quality values associated with our test and measurement products when clients visit.’

PHABRIX have designed a ‘coffee shop’ style break out area where PHABRIX personnel and customers can mix in an informal space. Two large meeting rooms are available to hold industry specific seminars and product demonstrations. State of the art communications link sales and marketing, R&D and manufacturing. Additional features include showers for cyclists and recreation facilities with a gym and pool table.

With IBC approaching PHABRIX is focussing on the promotion of its highly successful Sx hand held range with another ‘special’ chassis on view at IBC to celebrate its sales success. The addition of Dolby toolsets on the hand held are set to make a significant impact at IBC.

The revolutionary PHABRIX Rx rack mount modular range will also be on show. The Rx2000 integral dual screen 2U rack mount will be displayed making full use of its unique HDMI output providing a multi viewer of instruments – a feature shared with the Rx1000 1U, and the half rack Rx500 rasterizers. Each chassis can take a range of modules with the Rx2000 and Rx1000 providing up to 8 simultaneous channels for T&M – more than any other solution available.

PHABRIX can be found in Hall 8 E29

PHABRIX team celebrating the opening of their new office