Sportsnet Turns to Orad TD Control

Sportsnet, the exclusive Canadian national broadcaster of the NHL, is using Orad TD Control to manage studio content distribution for its new state-of-the-art “Hockey Central Studio.” The groundbreaking build-out features a myriad of content display surfaces including an LED floor that shows game videos and graphics, and a main stage with a massive 3.3m x 11.6m ultra high-resolution monitor. The installation also includes an interactive “Puck Wall.” The futuristic design features 30 puck-sized slots, one for each NHL team. When a team’s puck is placed in the slot, it triggers that team’s statistics on a large touchscreen monitor. Orad’s TD Control simplifies the distribution of content to these and the studio’s other non-standard display surfaces by reducing the amount of resources required to facilitate the complex graphics and content workflows into one easy-to-use solution.



Orad Professional Services worked with Canadian Systems Integrator Applied Electronicsto implement the project based on the cutting-edge studio designs done by Jack Morton PDG, giving Sportsnet new and visually interesting ways to broadcast the game on its highly popular show, “Sportsnet Hockey Night in Canada.”

“The team at Orad brings a wealth of knowledge and innovative insight in making our designs and the screens we incorporate in them come to life. This is so key as we push the boundaries in sports and news broadcasts, especially so with what we have done here with Sportsnet’ new hockey set,” stated Andre Durette, SVP, senior design director, Jack Morton PDG.

The solution features Orad’s HDVG4 high-performance render engine, providing video wall processing, real-time 3D graphics, multiple video server channels and still store, all in one box. Orad’s live production automation software TD Control integrates the system into an easy-to-operate solution. TD Control allows Sportsnet to realize real-time 3D animations & graphics with live data integration while greatly simplifying the pre-production, operational and hardware requirements for the studio’s many video walls and interactive spaces.

Applied Electronics managed the entire studio equipment installation, including Orad TD Control. “The joint Applied Electronics-Orad team was driven to make television history. A cutting-edge installation of this magnitude was so successful because everyone was completely vested in producing the best images possible,” states Peter Gillespie, manager of the broadcast systems group at Applied Electronics. “Working with Orad to optimize the workflow was a seamless process. TD Control truly benefits Sportsnet in terms of workflow, convenience and image quality.”

“It was an honor for us to contribute to and be a part of this exciting project,” says Brian Kelly, general manager, North America, Orad. “The level of innovation in this studio and the storytelling options enabled by the technology are truly unprecedented.”

For more information about this project, please visit: http://www.sportsnet.ca/hockey/nhl/rogers-sportsnet-unveils-new-nhl-hockey-night-in-canada-cbc-studio-10-things-to-know.

About Orad Hi-Tec Systems

Orad Hi-Tec Systems is a world-leading provider of real-time 3D broadcast graphic, video server, and media asset management solutions including news, channel branding, sports production and enhancement, elections and special events, virtual studios, and virtual advertisement. Orad's compelling solutions streamline production workflow, enhance viewer experience, and improve production value. Founded in 1993, Orad is a public company listed on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange (OHT). More information is available at http://www.orad.tv/.

For further information contact:

Orad Hi-Tec Systems Ltd

Ofir Benovici

Vice President Marketing

ofirb@orad.tv

####