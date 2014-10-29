AVIWEST Simplifies Electronic Newsgathering With Launch of DMNG Remote Smartphone App

SAINT-GRÉGOIRE, France -- Oct. 29, 2014 -- AVIWEST, a global provider of video contribution systems, today launched a new smartphone app for its DMNG PRO video uplink system, which is used worldwide to transmit broadcast signals for breaking news coverage. Leveraging the DMNG Remote application from their hand-held devices, journalists can easily configure, control, and deploy DMNG PRO, reducing the time required to get news on the air. The app, available now on Android(TM)-based devices with an iOS version to come soon, is free to download for AVIWEST customers.

"Today's broadcasters are in a race against time. They need reliable, user-friendly video contribution solutions that aid them in getting news on the air ahead of the competition," said Erwan Gasc, CEO, AVIWEST. "Through the DMNG Remote application, journalists in the field can instantly connect to a DMNG PRO video uplink system without setting down their gear, enabling live news and event coverage to be broadcast instantly, from any location around the world."

Using the DMNG Remote application, journalists can quickly gain access to the DMNG PRO's intuitive touch-screen interface irrespective of whether the video uplink system is on a person or up to several meters away. The application connects to the DMNG PRO via existing Wi-Fi networks or through the DMNG PRO's built-in Wi-Fi modem with a high-efficiency antenna.

The DMNG Remote application features a comprehensive Web configurator that allows users to modify various configuration parameters of the DMNG PRO with the simple push of a button. A DMNG Files feature is also included with the application, which allows a view of the complete list of recorded files on the DMNG PRO SD card, modification of file names, and a video preview to help users select the right file before forwarding it on to the studio.

AVIWEST's DMNG PRO series is the world's most advanced, compact, and portable 3G/4G video uplink product line. Deployed worldwide by a number of international, national, and local TV channels and news agencies, the DMNG PRO system optimizes the delivery of live video transmissions through its small lightweight design, ease of use, and reliability.

AVIWEST is a global provider of video contribution systems for live streaming over bonded 3G/4G cellular and satellite networks. Headquartered in Saint-Grégoire, France, AVIWEST offers broadcasters cost-effective, reliable, and mobile video solutions specifically designed to respond to the challenges of remote live newsgathering. The company's flagship digital mobile newsgathering solution has been chosen by tier-1 broadcasters in more than 60 countries for breaking news and live events coverage.

