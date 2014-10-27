Alarab TV Selects Elemental Video Processing for Live News Channel

Portland, Ore. – October 27, 2014 – Elemental Technologies, the leading supplier of software-defined video solutions for multiscreen content delivery, today announced that Alarab TV, a soon to launch Arabic-language news channel, has chosen Elemental video processing systemsfor its live linear and multiscreen TV service offerings.

Designed to give a new generation of viewers what they need, Alarab TV brings a completely fresh style of news programming to the region. Alarab TV aims to bring its viewers news from around the world which impacts their lives. Based in Bahrain, the all-Arabic channel will include extensive news programming as well as regular news roundups and travel content. The channel’s deal with Bloomberg will enable it to bring business people the very latest information they need.

“Image quality and high availability are both extremely important to us as we aim to offer the very best level of service possible to our end-viewers,” said Jamal Khashoggi, general manager at Alarab TV. “For these reasons, we chose software-based solutions from Elemental, which are able to meet our stringent demands for service quality.”

Elemental solutions are widely adopted across the media industry and help pay TV operators, broadcasters and content programmers effectively deliver high-quality linear and on-demand multiscreen video to end users on any device. Elemental’s software-defined video processing solutions give video providers the flexibility, scalability and performance required to deliver high quality video via turnkey, cloud-based and virtualized deployment models.

The Alarab TV broadcast workflow includes multiple Elemental® Live encoders paired with Elemental® Conductor management systems to ensure seamless input failover. Active Elemental Live instances are used for processing live video source into H.264 streams for both linear television and multiscreen delivery to smartphones and tablets supporting the HLS protocol. Video streams also may be stored as archives for video-on-demand (VOD) retrieval and catch-up TV content. Elemental’s regional channel partner in Dubai, Qvest Media, designed and installed the entire broadcasting infrastructure.

“We share Alarab TV’s strong dedication to quality, reliability and innovation”, said John Nemeth, VP of sales EMEA for Elemental. “We are very pleased that Alarab TV has chosen our video processing and management software as they expand their services across the Middle East and around the world.”

HEVC/H.265 Insights at TV Connect MENA

Elemental will provide insights into advanced software-defined video solutions during the TV Connect MENA event 3 – 4 November 2014, Majlis Al Salam Madinat Jumeirah, Dubai. In a panel session scheduled for 12h30 on 3 November, Mark Horchler, international marketing manager EMEA for Elemental, will address live streaming of content with high-efficiency video coding (HEVC/H.265) compression. Appointments with Elemental can be scheduled here.

About Elemental

Elemental Technologies is the leading supplier of software-defined video solutions for multiscreen content delivery. Founded in 2006 and headquartered in Portland, Oregon, the company pioneered the use of software-based video processing to distribute video over IP networks. Solutions from Elemental provide the flexibility, scalability and performance required to deliver high quality video via turnkey, cloud-based and virtualized deployment models. Powering video experiences for more than 500 leading media franchises worldwide, Elemental helps pay TV operators, content programmers, broadcasters and enterprise customers bring video to any screen, anytime – all at once. The company has offices in the United States, the United Kingdom, France, Hong Kong, Singapore, Japan, China, Russia, India and Brazil. To learn more, please visit www.elementaltechnologies.com and follow @elementaltech on Twitter.

About Alarab TV

Alarab TV is a brand new style of news channel, designed to give a new generation of news watchers what they need. Alarab TV aims to bring its viewers news from around the world which impacts their lives, and set it in the context of the region’s history and politics. The all-Arabic channel will include extensive news programming as well as regular news roundups, travel and the channel’s deal with Bloomberg will enable it to bring business people the very latest information they need.

Press Contact

Laura Barber

Elemental Technologies

laurab@elementaltechnologies.com

(503) 703-3638