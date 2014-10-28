Primeview USA Showcases Lightware Matrix Switchers and High Resolution Systems Raptor Control System in its Partnership Showroom

Primeview USA, a worldwide leader in advanced display solutions, has teamed with Lightware USA and High Resolution Systems to feature the manufacturers' equipment in their Partnership Showroom on West 44th Street in Manhattan. The showroom, which opened last February, sets the standard in style and practices for other tech showrooms around the country by demonstrating to end users how complete systems come together.

"Our Partnership Showroom not only shows our own high-end displays but also highlights equipment from select manufacturers whom we believe to be reliable as well as industry relevant," says Chanan Averbuch, Vice Presient of Sales for Primeview USA. "We have created a technology showroom that brings together solutions for entire AV systems."

Averbuch was introduced to Lightware USA at a trade show where he says, "I liked what I saw". After an issue with another manufacturer, Primeview decided to feature the Lightware matrix routers and switchers in their Partnership showroom in New York. The models shown include the MX-FR17 17x17 Digital Matrix Router populated with HDMI 1.4 inputs and outputs that handle up to 4K resolutions and HDBaseT outputs. Some HDBaseT outputs of the Lightware matrix are directly connected to HDBaseT inputs on the Primeview displays and other are connected to Lightware HDMI-TPS-RX95 HDBaseT receivers. Sources are displays are a variety of resolutions including 4K, UHD, 1080p and 720p.

High Resolution Systems' embedded control server the UDC Pro ECS-Raptor and third-party hand-held touch panels were a logical complement to control the routers "with lightning speed," reports Averbuch.

"We're using Lightware and High Resolution Systems equipment to route sources, do processing and control entire systems," he says. "All via Apple iPad and iPhone interfaces. Through the HRS Control Pro app, presets - for prerecorded presentations, switching sources for presentation, power on, power off - are triggered. The app is easily customizable. We will even be building in more functionality, such as specific control over individual devices. It's simple and it works!"

The combined Lightware and HRS system offers control and signal routing and extension of playback from WOW Vision's collaboration system, HAI Vision's pro video IP system, C-Nario digital signage and Sony PlayStation. It also offers control of display devices such as Vista Systems Spyder X20, tvONE's CORIO and a myriad of Primeview and other monitors and panels.

Averbuch says that the staff of Lightware USA and High Resolution Systems have been "extremely responsive" to the concept of the Partnership Showroom. "People are most important to us, and their support has been great in helping us from the ground up with installation, phase two upgrades and attending to the details of the showroom."

Primeview USA is hosting an Open House on November 5 to showcase an HDBaseT AV display and matrix control demonstration featuring Lightware and High Resolution Systems products. Attendance is limited; to schedule a demo visit http://bit.ly/pvlwdemo.

About Primeview USA

Primeview is a privately held global manufacturing company that was launched in 1997 specializing in advanced display solutions, with a focus on the industrial market. Primeview manufactures on the most advanced ISO-certified production lines, maintaining high quality control standards to build products for the most demanding markets. Primeview offers a true "one-stop shop" for display solutions, including digital signage, video conferencing systems, high-brightness displays, kiosks, weatherproof monitors and specialty. The company's solutions can be found in board rooms, museums, casinos, retail stores, hotels and properties around the globe: ESPN Broadcast studios, GE Healthcare, Microsoft, BET studios, US NAVY, Ogilvy, Jaguar, Lacoste, Tourneau, H&M, Lacoste, IDF, Rock and Roll Hall of Fame, Sandia and Revel casinos, NBC Broadcast Studios, The Weather Channel, Disney Theme Parks, World War II Museum and The MOB museum. For more information, please visit us at www.Primeview.biz or socialize with on Facebook, YouTube, Twitter and Linked-in.

About Lightware USA

Lightware USA is the US distributor of professional AV products manufactured by Lightware Visual Engineering in Budapest, Hungary. With the flexibility of the Lightware product line, the Lightware USA team is able to assist with the design for some of the highest performance systems in the world. Router sizes ranging from the robust UMX4x4-Pro up to the impressive 160x160 25G Hybrid give Lightware USA the edge over the competition when it comes to routing multiple video sources to the ever changing variety of displays in the industry. Their array of solutions for extending the highest resolution video formats including 4K and 3D over Cat or Fiber put Lightware USA on the forefront of cutting edge technology.

For more information on these products, visit www.LightwareUSA.com.

About HRS Control

High Resolution Systems known as HRS Control is a company with a strong systems engineering and applications background. Its founders have decades of experience in the audio visual rental and staging industry, broadcast applications, A/V installations and system design. This combined experience allows them to provide the highest possible quality solutions to its customers in the most efficient manner. For more information, visit www.hrscontrol.com.