MultiDyne Appoints Inviso as Master Distributor for Latin America and the Caribbean

LOCUST VALLEY, N.Y. -- Oct. 22, 2014 -- MultiDyne(R), a leading provider of fiber optic-based video and audio transport solutions for broadcast and pro A/V applications, has appointed Inviso as its master distributor for Latin America and the Caribbean, increasing the company's brand presence and sales efforts in the region. Inviso will distribute MultiDyne's entire product portfolio in addition to representing the company at various industry tradeshows, including the upcoming CAPER Show, Oct. 29-31, in Buenos Aires, Argentina, at the Viditec stand H-10/I-28.

"We've had an ongoing relationship with MultiDyne for many years, but now that we've been appointed the company's master distributor for Latin America and the Caribbean, we're moving into a new era that we're very excited about," said Carlos Yañez, director of sales and business development at Inviso. "MultiDyne's fiber transport systems are cost-effective and reliable, making them invaluable to our customers. We look forward to increasing their company sales through our extensive dealer and distributor network."

As the master distributor for MultiDyne's fiber-optic video and audio transport solutions, Inviso will oversee several dealers and distributors throughout the Latin American region. Viditec, for example, is one of the largest and most experienced distributors in Argentina, and will begin immediately to represent MultiDyne within its network.

Inviso is an international provider of video, audio, and data transport; signal management; and display solutions for the television broadcast, telecommunications, cable television, and video production industries. With more than 20 years of experience distributing technology across Latin America and the Caribbean, Inviso is well known for providing high-quality, cost-effective solutions and products with outstanding service and support.

"Connecting with broadcast, cable, telco, and pro A/V operators in Latin America and the Caribbean is critical for North American-based companies," said Frank Jachetta, president at MultiDyne. "Inviso has established strong relationships with customers in the region that will benefit from our ability to help operators cost-effectively deliver video signals over fiber for a variety of applications, including broadcast, A/V, sports, OB, ENG, POV, and multicamera shoots."

MultiDyne offers a broad range of award-winning innovative, fiber-optic-based video and audio transport solutions. At IBC2014, the company's SilverBACK-II camera-mounted fiber transport solution was awarded a "Best of Show" award by TV Technology magazine.

More information about the company's products is available at www.multidyne.com.

About MultiDyne (www.multidyne.com)

For more than 30 years, MultiDyne has been a leading provider of innovative video and fiber-optic-based transport systems for the broadcast, cable, satellite, production, digital cinema, pro A/V, corporate, retail, surveillance, teleconferencing, judicial arraignment, transportation, government, military, and healthcare markets. MultiDyne's fiber-optic transport systems for video, SDI, 3G HD, DVB/ASI, VGA, DVI, HDMI, audio, AES, Ethernet, data, CATV, as well as the company's other broadcast accessories are used worldwide by such industry leaders as ABC, CBS, NBC, CNN, RAI, BBC, and the U.S. Department of Transportation. MultiDyne provides a seven-year warranty on its core product line. For more information, call MultiDyne at 1-877-MULTIDYNE or 1-516-671-7278, visit the company's website at www.multidyne.com, or send an email to sales@multidyne.com.