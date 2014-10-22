Wohler Names Key Code Media a U.S. Distributor for Tachyon Wormhole Retiming Solution

SAN FRANCISCO -- Oct. 22, 2014 -- Wohler Technologies today announced that Key Code Media, one of the largest resellers in the United States, has become a distributor for the Tachyon(R) Wormhole(TM) file-based media retiming solution, which is built on the processing framework of Wohler's RadiantGrid Intelligent Media Transformation Platform(TM). Key Code Media will offer the retiming appliance to postproduction facilities across the country.

"In a time when studios are looking for efficient ways to save time and money during production, Tachyon Wormhole is a no-brainer," said Mike Cavanagh, president of Key Code Media. "The capabilities of this retiming solution really impressed our management team at the 2014 NAB Show. Tachyon Wormhole fits a very specific need in many postproduction workflows, and its unique functionality makes it a great complement to other solutions in our portfolio."

The award-winning Tachyon Wormhole solution enables up to a plus or minus 10 percent runtime adjustment while preserving not only video and audio quality, but also closed caption integrity. With the flexibility to alter runtime, broadcasters can realize new revenue opportunities without materially altering the viewer's experience of the media assets. The turnkey Tachyon Wormhole system can process up to two video assets simultaneously while synchronously handling up to 64 channels of audio and caption data, including CEA-608 and -708 and SMPTE 436M and 360M captions. Users simply select a target run time by choosing a specific length or by entering a percentage adjustment.

In addition to enabling media retiming, Tachyon Wormhole also offers features and functionality including standards conversion, high-quality deinterlacing, superlative resolution conversion, inverse telecine, broken cadence removal/correction, and additional options such as audio loudness correction, color legalization, and Dolby encoding.

"Automating and accelerating the delivery of content that matches not only runtime specifications, but also format and captioning requirements, Tachyon Wormhole can be an enormously valuable addition to a post facility's array of media processing tools," said Craig Newbury, vice president of sales at Wohler. "The simplicity of the solution and its robust processing capabilities make it easy for users to take advantage of runtime adjustments and even build it into their everyday media transformation operations."

About Key Code Media

Key Code Media services, consults, and sells digital communication systems focused on providing solutions that are tested and proven to work in an integrated environment. Founded in 2001, the Company has built its reputation as one of the industry's leaders in providing comprehensive workflow solutions that address the specific needs of live production, editorial, storage, and asset management workflows. Our customer service consultants are manufacturer-certified professionals with years of hands-on experience, committed to providing the highest-quality technical support in the industry. Key Code has offices or presence in Burbank, San Francisco, Irvine, Chicago, Vancouver, and Seattle.

About Wohler Technologies Inc.

Wohler's tradition of innovation began more than 30 years ago with the creation of the industry's first in-rack audio monitoring product, and it continues today through the company's continued development of unique solutions that span the baseband, stream, and file-based domains and include advanced monitoring solutions for video, audio, and captioning applications; solutions for IP monitoring, encoding, and decoding; and the award-winning RadiantGrid(TM) platform for efficient file-based content transformation and distribution. Together, Wohler's advanced, cost-effective confidence monitoring and media transformation products ensure high-quality production across any platform and delivery to any device. More information about Wohler is available at www.wohler.com.

Photo Caption: Tachyon(R) Wormhole(TM) File-Based Media Retiming Solution