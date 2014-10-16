Red Giant Releases Offload: A New Footage Backup Utility for All Cameras and Media Formats

Verified footage backup. Clear visual feedback. Simple user interface. Safe, reliable and easy to use.

Portland, OR – October 15, 2014 –Red Giant today released Offload, a brand new standalone application for reliable backup of footage in the field. Available alone or as part of the Red Giant Shooter Suite, Offload makes the often unreliable and tedious task of backing up files from camera card to laptop and external drives a hassle-free experience. Offload is media and camera agnostic, and requires no additional equipment used in the normal footage offload process.

See how Offload works: https://vimeo.com/108900133

"When your work sits on a tiny, plastic camera card, anything can happen, on location or in transit,"said Shooter Suite Product Manager Randon Morford. "Too often, shooters discover that their footage has been lost through a corrupted offload process or through damaged hardware. Red Giant Offload eliminates the stress that every filmmaker goes through between shooting and delivery - it gives you the peace of mind that your footage was safely copied with the added benefit of automating an additional backup."

“I've experienced hard drive corruption before and lost a huge amount of data,” said filmmaker Trevor McIntosh, who has also worked as a DIT. “Offload's backup and checksum features make me feel safe about my footage.”

Unlike a typical footage “copy and paste” backup operation, Offload gives users clear visual assurances that their footage has been safely copied. The user interface features progress indicators as well as footage thumbnails, and offers file verification notices so that users are assured that their work has been safely transferred to disk. Users can also opt to make an additional, automated backup of their footage. Reliability does not supersede simplicity, however - rather it's a marriage of the two. The app is clean, simple to use and requires just a few clicks of the mouse to get Offload going.

“Offload knows data wrangling isn’t my day job,” said filmmaker Jason Wingrove. “It's not just the easiest, safest way to copy my footage, but it’s also the best on-set app for letting me stay on set!”

Pricing & Availability

Red Giant Offload is now available for just $49 USD. Crossgrade (for existing BulletProof users): $29. For current Shooter Suite owners (v.12.5), Offload now comes as a free addition. To learn more about Offload and for purchasing information, please visithttp://www.redgiant.com/products/all/offload/.

Members of the press are invited to review Red Giant Offload. For more information, please contact Anya Oskolkova at anya@zazilmediagroup.com.

The Red Pledge

Red Pledge is Red Giant’s commitment to customer happiness, with no purchasing hassles. Learn about the Red Pledge guarantee at www.redgiantsoftware.com/redpledge/.

About Red Giant

Red Giant is a software company made up of talented artists and technologists who collaborate to create unique tools for filmmakers, editors, VFX artists, and motion designers. Our company culture is focused on finding balance between work and life - we call it “the double bottom line” - this philosophy helps us ignore complexity in favor of building simple tools that yield giant results. Over the last decade, our products (like Magic Bullet and Trapcode) have become the standard in film and broadcast post-production - With over 200,000 users, it’s nearly impossible to watch 20 minutes of TV without seeing our software in use. From our experiences as artists and filmmakers, we aspire to not only to provide tools for artists, but inspiration as well. Watch our films, learn from over 200 free tutorials, or try our software at redgiant.com.

