Thomson Video Networks' ViBE VS7000 Encoding Technology Now Qualified on Akamai Intelligent Platform for Cloud Video Delivery

RENNES, France -- Oct. 14, 2014 -- Thomson Video Networks today announced that its cloud-enabled ViBE(TM) VS7000 multi-screen encoding system has been qualified on the Akamai Technologies Intelligent Platform. After rigorous testing in its laboratories, Akamai qualified the encoding capabilities of the award-winning ViBE VS7000 for seamless, high-quality delivery of its customers' multi-platform content.

"Akamai needs no introduction as a primary provider of secure and optimized content delivery in the cloud, and this qualification signifies the powerful synergies between our two companies," said Eric Gallier, vice president of marketing, Thomson Video Networks. "With a growing need to deliver high-quality content in multiple formats to platforms ranging from PCs to tablets to smartphones, today's media enterprises need cutting-edge encoding and secure, reliable distribution capabilities. The global presence of both Akamai and Thomson Video Networks will ensure that our joint customers can achieve peak performance and video quality for the OTT services of today and tomorrow."

With global reach and local delivery, the Akamai Intelligent Platform is a leading cloud platform for delivering secure, high-performing user experiences to any device, anywhere. The Akamai Intelligent Platform manages the underlying complexities of online content delivery, from device and format proliferation to application and network security to performance and reliability issues. The ViBE VS7000 encoding/transcoding platform is designed to lower operators' OPEX for delivering a wide range of convergent and cloud-based TV services including WebTV and OTT, as well as traditional IPTV and cable applications.

"Qualifying the Thomson Video Networks ViBE VS7000 multi-screen encoding system on our platform enables us to extend even greater choice in encoding solutions to our own customers, and also reinforces our presence in the European marketplace," said Jérôme Renoux, regional sales director, digital media, Akamai. "But our joint customers are the real winners. The unified Web content delivery expertise from both companies empowers media companies to deliver quality video streams to any platform simply, safely, and flawlessly."

More information about Thomson Video Networks products is available at www.thomson-networks.com.

# # #

About Thomson Video Networks

A global leader in advanced video compression solutions, Thomson Video Networks empowers media companies, video service providers, and broadcasters to deliver superior video quality at the highest density and lowest bandwidth for contribution, terrestrial, satellite, cable, IPTV, and OTT services. Through its innovative Behind Every Screen(TM) approach, Thomson Video Networks combines both on-premises and cloud-based resources to create an all-encompassing video infrastructure for its advanced ingest, branding, ad insertion, encoding/transcoding, and packaging technologies. Media enterprises now have every key capability they need to raise video quality and reduce cost of ownership not just for broadcast, but for multi-screen services on every device and platform. Behind Every Screen you'll find Thomson Video Networks. Visit www.thomson-networks.com.

Photo Caption: ViBE(TM) VS7000 Multi-Screen and HEVC Encoder

Photo Link: www.wallstcom.com/ThomsonVN/ThomsonVN-ViBE_VS7000-Group.jpg