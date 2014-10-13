Cain Joins Middle Atlantic As Director of Sales Support

Fairfield, NJ––Middle Atlantic Products has appointed Wally Cain as Director of Sales Support. In this newly created position, Cain will oversee and manage the Customer Support, Technical Support, Inside Sales, Residential Support and Design Services departments.

Prior to joining Middle Atlantic, Cain spent nearly 10 years at Lastar’s Cables to Go (C2G), which became part of Legrand North America earlier this year. At C2G, Cain most recently served as Manager of Customer and Technical Support and Product Manager, Inside Sales Manager and Account Manager prior to that. His educational background includes a BS in Organizational Leadership from Wright State University.

Commenting on the new appointment, Dan Tarkoff, Middle Atlantic Vice President of Sales, said, “Wally brings a wealth of experience in Customer and Tech Support, Inside Sales and Product Management in the A/V industry. He’s had a highly positive influence as a key member of the management team at C2G.

“We are excited at the prospect of having Wally guide our Customer Support and Inside Sales teams to a new period of significant and sustained growth as we continue our promise of providing the highest level of support to our customers.”

For technical specifications and in-depth information about Middle Atlantic Products, please click to www.middleatlantic.com or call 1.800.266.7225.

Middle Atlantic Products has been part of the Legrand group since its acquisition in 2011.



Legrand is the global specialist in electrical and digital building infrastructures. Its comprehensive offering of solutions for use in commercial, industrial and residential markets makes it a benchmark for customers worldwide. Innovation for a steady flow of new products with high added value and acquisitions are prime vectors for growth. Legrand reported sales of close to $5.8 billion in 2012. Legrand has a strong presence in the North American market, with a portfolio of well-known product lines that include Cablofil, Electrorack, Middle Atlantic, NuVo, On-Q, Ortronics, Pass & Seymour, Vantage, Watt Stopper and Wiremold. The company is listed on NYSE Euronext and is a component stock of indexes including the CAC40, FTSE4Good, MSCI World, ASPI and DJSI (ISIN code FR0010307819). www.legrand.us http://www.legrand.us>