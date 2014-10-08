Digital Vision Heads To AMIA 2014 Annual Conference

Los Angeles, CA/London, UK - Digital Vision will be on hand for the Association of Moving Archivists Annual Conference, which kicks off today in Savannah, Georgia. One of the most important events in the restoration and preservation community, AMIA's Annual Conference provides an opportunity for a diverse array of professionals and companies to participate in an intensive learning forum for audio visual preservation and access. The Conference takes place from October 8 to October 11, 2014.

At the Conference, Digital Vision will be participating in the AMIA Vendor Café, two full days of access to experts who are on hand to answer questions, consult and spend time with Conference attendees. Digital Vision's Phoenix restoration software will be on display, and the new enhanced DVO DeFlicker and DVOReGrain tools will be showcased in the U.S. for the first time. Also on display will be the THOR 4K, a hardware accelerator designed for running the most demanding algorithms in real-time or faster.

Digital Vision is able to offer a complete workflow from film scanning to restoration and archiving. The company's Golden Eye 4 archive scanner incorporates new features and enhancements including universal optics, and can scan any film size from 8mm to 70mm without changing the optics. In addition, Digital Vision's Bifrost Archive Bridge is a unique scalable solution, suitable for archives of any size. It comprises various workflow components that can be utilized either as a complete end-to-end solution or integrated into existing infrastructures depending on individual requirements.

Digital Vision has been able to transition its business across both the broadcast and archive worlds due to its heritage and continued development of its technology in motion compensated standards conversion, automation, media management and monitoring.

To book a demo or meeting at the Vendor Café or meet during the Conference, please contact Patrick Morgan patrick.morgan@digitalvision.se or visit www.digitalvision.tv

About Digital Vision

Digital Vision is the supplier of the world's best colour grading, restoration and film scanning solutions for the broadcast, film, commercial and archive industries. Founded in 1988 in Stockholm, Sweden, Digital Vision has offices in London, Los Angeles, New Zealand, and Linköping in Sweden. Digital Vision's Emmy award winning technology and products include Nucoda and Phoenix colour grading, finishing, mastering and restoration solutions that are used to create much of the worlds' high profile television, film and commercials media broadcast and distributed today. In addition to the Nucoda and Phoenix ranges, Golden Eye film scanners and the Bifrost Archive Bridge solution provide innovative tools to create the industry recognised highest quality in scanning, film digitisation, preservation and archiving.

In April 2011, Digital Vision acquired Image Systems and is now a division of the Image Systems group of companies. For more information, visit www.digitalvision.se

