Point Source Audio SERIES8 Honored with BEST MICROPHONE Award

Point Source Audio President James Lamb (center) accepting New Product Award for the company’s CO-8WD headset microphone

Petaluma, CA— Point Source Audio (PSA), maker of the SERIES8 collection of high performance miniature microphones, announced that its CO-8WD headset microphone has won the coveted Worship Facilities New Product Award in the category of Best Microphone. The winners were announced at the 2014 WFX Conference & Expo in Dallas, TX.



Point Source Audio was one of 25 companies to receive the New Product Award but the only microphone manufacturer to receive this honor. Its CO-8WD headset microphone was selected based on a two-part evaluation of the product's attributes, design, and functionality; and also its impact and benefits to the church market.

James Lamb, president of Point Source Audio, commented “The award is a source of great pride to our company, and shows our dedication to provide the greatest overall experience to our clients when then choose Point Source Audio.” The company also gave away 100 of their new custom protective microphone cases to church attendees.

The SERIES8 collection of headset, earworn and lavalier microphones is Point Source Audio’s next generation of miniature microphones. Its flagship 360° bendable boom feature is one of four features the company touts to be unique in combination with their mics’ IP57 waterproof rating against water, sweat and makeup; 148 dB max SPL; and interchangeable X-connectors for swapping wireless terminations.

Since their introduction, SERIES8 microphones have seen wide adoption from distinguished users such as the New York Philharmonic at the Lincoln Center, Universal Studios, Chase Oaks mega-church, the Kravis Center, and Shiki Theater Company Tokyo to name a few. With an MSRP starting at $389, Point Source Audio's SERIES8 miniature microphones are available for purchase at a number of resellers and distributors worldwide. More information about Point Source Audio's various audio solutions can be found by visiting www.point-sourceaudio.com.





About Point Source Audio

Point Source Audio (@PSA_audio) manufactures and distributes worldwide their SERIES8 miniature microphones—a unique line of headset and earworn microphones known for their robust bendable boom and waterproof features. As a result of PSA’s pro-audio expertise and its admired reputation for sales and service support, the company was also named Digigram’s Master Distributor for the Americas. The world renowned brand of Digigram sound cards, IP audio and video codecs, and Ethersound audio networking technology are now available from Point Source Audio. Founded in 2004, Point Source Audio is headquartered in Petaluma, Calif. For more information call (415) 226-1122 or visit www.point-sourceaudio.com.

