Vitec Videocom Acquires Autocue Group Ltd

Bury St Edmunds, UK: October 7, 2014 - Following approval from the Competition & Markets Authority, Vitec Videocom, a division of the Vitec Group plc, has completed the acquisition of Autocue. This deal forms part of the company's ongoing strategic program to bring a broader range of solutions to its customers.



"We reached a conditional agreement to acquire Autocue in April and now that the Competition & Markets Authority has cleared the deal, we can move forward with integration," said Matt Danilowicz, CEO, Vitec Videocom.



"Our top priority is ensuring that it remains business as usual for all our Autocue and Autoscript customers, while continuing to invest in the business and maintain high levels of service and product quality," Danilowicz added. "Richard Satchell, the current CEO of Autocue, will be joining the team at Vitec Videocom and we look forward to him working with us to make this transition."



The acquisition will help to ensure that both Autocue and Vitec Videocom customers have access to the broadest range of teleprompting technologies and solutions in the market that address the entire spectrum of requirements across all applications in terms of size and functionality.