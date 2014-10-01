WORK Microwave Addresses Broadcast, Satellite, and Telco Industry Challenges at IBC2014

Leveraging the Company's Advanced Satellite Communication Technologies, Operators Can Increase Bandwidth Efficiency and Cost Savings

HOLZKIRCHEN, Germany -- Oct. 1, 2014 -- WORK Microwave, a leading European manufacturer of advanced satellite communications, impressed crowds at IBC2014 by addressing some of the most critical challenges facing the broadcast, satellite, and telco industries. During the show, WORK Microwave demonstrated a variety of advanced satellite communications equipment, including DVB-S2X technology, OptiACM and Video ACM, and Fifth-Generation Frequency Converters, all of which bring increased bandwidth efficiency and cost savings to operators.

"Today's broadcast, satellite, and telco operators are facing significant hurdles as they look to deliver high-quality data and video services in the most efficient and affordable manner," said Kai Koppenburg, director of sales and marketing at WORK Microwave. "At IBC2014, WORK Microwave showcased a comprehensive range of equipment designed to provide operators with increased flexibility, bandwidth, and margins while reducing their amplifier power, operating costs, and antenna sizes. The response we received was outstanding. In addition to hosting an unprecedented number of visitors to our stand, we heard positive feedback to our product demonstrations, which will drive our continued commitment to R&D and innovation."

One of the main attractions at WORK Microwave's IBC2014 stand was newly added DVB-S2X support for its IP-Modem SK-IP, Broadcast Modulator, and wideband devices. The DVB-S2X extension offers a variety of advanced features and benefits, including smaller roll-offs, advanced filtering, higher modulation schemes, and wideband support beyond 72Mbaud, enabling operators to achieve sizeable efficiency gains, exceeding the results offered by proprietary systems on the market today.

At IBC2014, WORK Microwave also demonstrated improvements to its Fifth-Generation Frequency Converter Series, designed to support applications that require low phase noise, ranging from S-band to Q-band. Utilizing a sophisticated synthesizer, the frequency converters can deliver phase noise at a level that significantly exceeds the respected industry standard according to Intelsat's Phase Noise Specification, IESS-308/309. The converter series also includes a new Ethernet port that simplifies remote configuration and monitoring of the device.

WORK Microwave's Fifth-Generation Frequency Converter Series is based on a compact, multichannel module design that allows operators to support up to four channels within 19-inch housing, lowering operational expenses and saving valuable space.

