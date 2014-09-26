Advantech Accelerates IP-Based Video Workflows

IBC 2014, Amsterdam, Sept 10, 2014 – Advantech (TWSE: 2395.TW), a leading innovator in advanced media processing technologies for broadcasting, continues to enhance its portfolio of game-changing IP-based video solutions. The new FPGA-8800 add-in PCIe card implements the SMPTE 2022 standard to encapsulate and de-encapsulate multi-channel uncompressed video data over high-speed Ethernet interfaces. This method of carrying raw video through the IP infrastructure not only eliminates the need of deploying countless costly legacy video cables but is also the center of the all-IP transition in the industry. Broadcast customers moving to packet-based media workflows built on Advantech platforms will benefit from the efficiency, scalability and flexibility of next-generation networks that accelerate the deployment of new and dynamic TV services.

The half-height FPGA-8800 integrates one fully programmable Xilinx Kintex-7 XC7K325T-2 FPGA with SMPTE 2022-5/6 Tx and Rx cores that simplify the design of highest-bandwidth video-over-IP solutions on application specific hardware. Optimized SMPTE 2022-5/6 cores support high bit-rate streams transmission with forward error correction (FEC) protection to guarantee real-time high-quality video delivery over IP networks. Supporting three SDI and one Ethernet interfaces, the FPGA-8800 provides flexible SD/HD/3G-SDI, 10 GbE and PCIe x8 connectivity enabling the implementation of multiple workflow solutions, from ingest systems to high-throughput media gateways.

By combining FPGA-8800 hardware acceleration with Advantech DSP-868x processing power, broadcast equipment providers are able to deliver streamlined cloud solutions with the high capacity required for real-time video production. At the edge, FPGA-8800 based systems insert video streams into the 10 GbE IP infrastructure to make them available to the TV station private cloud. High volumes of incoming IP traffic are de-encapsulated and processed in the cloud by encoding/transcoding applications leveraging Advantech’s FPGA and DSP cards to build the highest-density platforms.

“The new FPGA-8800 bridges the gap between the video and IP worlds.” said Matt Chen, senior manager FPGA designs, Advantech. “The high throughput provided by this add-in hardware accelerator enables the implementation of an IP media transport network which meets the high-quality standards to which the broadcast industry is committed. The FPGA-8800 is a new member of Advantech’s video products family which we are continuously evolving in order to deliver highly-dense, low-power, scalable and flexible solutions that accelerate video applications for today and tomorrow.”

“Xilinx is pleased to see Advantech has chosen Xilinx All Programmable solutions for video over IP” said Aaron Behman, segment lead for Xilinx’s broadcast business “The SMPTE 2022-5/6 LogiCORE enables design and manufacturing companies like Advantech to rapidly integrate disruptive capabilities in support of video over IP while offering a path to continually improve and add new features without the need to replace silicon.”

Advantech will be presenting the new FPGA-8800 Video-over-IP engine at IBC in Amsterdam, Netherlands on September 12-16, 2014 at Advantech Booth # 9.C22 in Hall 9.

