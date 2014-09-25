DigitalGlue Delivers Comprehensive IP Stream Monitoring Solution for Globecast

New Solution for Globecast's California Operations Center Provides Complete Status Reporting for More Than 300 North American IP Video Streams

LAGUNA NIGUEL, Calif. -- Sept. 24, 2014 -- DigitalGlue today announced completion of a state-of-the-art IP stream monitoring platform for Globecast, a global provider of media processing and transmission services for television broadcasters and content owners. Based on Bridge Technologies' monitoring and analysis tools, the new installation gives Globecast technicians comprehensive visibility into the status of more than 300 North American IP video streams for heightened video quality and customer satisfaction.

"DigitalGlue has been one of our premier global partners for many years. The DigitalGlue engineers know our business well enough to anticipate our requirements and envision effective solutions, and we rely heavily on their foundational knowledge of media technology to keep our operation successful," said Jake Perez, senior information systems administrator, Globecast. "Not only do the new Bridge Technologies tools deliver the precise and specific measurements we need to ensure video quality with a lower operating expense than other solutions, but they're providing the foundation for a global initiative to propagate stream monitoring capabilities at all of our other business units."

The new solution uses fiber connections between the operations center and other Globecast points of presence in North America to route video through a variety of signal types including satellite RF, ASI, and IP. The Bridge Technologies probes monitor 300 video streams to check the signals for quality and compliance at various points from input to output. DigitalGlue designed an open-architecture solution that enables Globecast to poll data from the probes and import it into existing systems, enabling operators to resolve problems quickly as they arise. Another key feature of the installation is an Internet GUI application that enables operators to troubleshoot issues from any location.

Globecast provides satellite transmission services on six continents, with the California technical operations center supplying video feeds to viewers throughout North America. With its previous monitoring system, Globecast could detect signal outages but lacked video quality information or real-time visibility into video uptime. After a detailed requirements analysis to identify appropriate monitoring points, DigitalGlue proposed a solution that would allow the U.S. and European operations centers each to have autonomous monitoring capabilities, but with "single pane of glass" control and the ability to share resources with each other when required.

"This project is a win-win for both Globecast and DigitalGlue," said Sean Busby, president and co-founder, DigitalGlue. "We are happy to continue our ongoing partnership with one of the industry's foremost satellite distribution companies, and Globecast needs a partner with a complete understanding of satellite systems and IP infrastructures. That's where DigitalGlue really shines -- our decades of experience have given us keen insight into quality measurement for satellite video distribution."

